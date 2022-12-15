This is how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa

The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa increased nearly 14 per cent compared to last year.

The December 2022 national rent report from Rentals.ca shows the average cost of rent in Ottawa across all units is $2,047

According to the report, the average rent in the capital in November was $1,943 for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,587 for a studio apartment, $2,312 for a two-bedroom and $2,563 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Rentals.ca says the average listed rent for all types of rental units, including apartments, condominiums and houses, across Canada reached a record high of $2,024.

"Rent inflation, continued to accelerate in Canada during November," Rentals.ca says in its report. "Rents showed no signs of slowing down last month, rising 2.5 per cent from October and 4.9 per cent over the past three months."

Vancouver has the highest average rent in Canada at $3,104, followed by Toronto at $2,864 and Burnaby, B.C. at $2,814.

Among Canada's major markets, Ottawa has the third-highest rent for a one-bedroom apartment and a two-bedroom apartment.

ONE-AND TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENTS

Ottawa, Gatineau and Kingston saw significant increases in the cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in November.

Rentals.ca says the cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa was $1,943 last month, up 17 per cent from November 2021.

In Gatineau, the cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment increased 20.7 per cent to $1,721 in November.

The cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Kingston was $1,703 in November, up 21.4 per cent from November 2021.

A two-bedroom apartment cost $2,123 to rent in Kingston, up 14.8 per cent from November 2021, while rent for a two-bedroom in Gatineau increased 1.8 per cent to $1,831.