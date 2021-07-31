OTTAWA -- More than 500 people marched through downtown Ottawa on Saturday, calling for an independent investigation into Canada's residential schools.

NDP MPs Mumilaaq Qaqqaq and Charlie Angus organized the "March for Truth and Justice" on Parliament Hill and in downtown Ottawa.

In a post on Instagram, Qaqqaq, the MP for Nunvaut, said the march will "demand an independent investigation into Canada's crimes against Indigenous Peoples. Enough is enough: (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau and (Minister of Justice) David Lametti need to stop making excuses and ensure that we have a special prosecutor."

On Parliament Hill, Qaqqaq said the march is being held so, "Our children are not sitting here as elders asking for their basic human rights."

"We need to stop being so selfish. This is not about us, this is about our children, this is about individuals who lived and continue to live through horrors, through traumas. This is bigger than this and this is just the beginning."

NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq says she is marching because she doesn’t want our children protesting here when they’re elders calling for basic human rights. pic.twitter.com/HyOCpJaA9O — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) July 31, 2021

After listening to speeches on Parliament Hill, the rally walked to the Prime Minister's Office and the Department of Justice chanting "No Justice, No Peace!"

On July 8, Qaqqaq and Angus called for the federal government to appointment a special prosecutor to investigate Canada's residential schools after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at school sites across the country.

MP Charlie Angus wants those involved in residential schools to face justice. He says the Liberals are hiding church documents and wants all of these people to face justice. “Their legacy is done we need justice from this building, this is why we’re here.” pic.twitter.com/FIkqR67fSh — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) July 31, 2021

With files from CTV News Creeson Agecoutay, CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez and the Canadian Press.