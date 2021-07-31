Advertisement
'This is about our children:' Ottawa march calls for independent investigation into residential schools
The March for Truth and Justice on Parliament Hill. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- More than 500 people marched through downtown Ottawa on Saturday, calling for an independent investigation into Canada's residential schools.
NDP MPs Mumilaaq Qaqqaq and Charlie Angus organized the "March for Truth and Justice" on Parliament Hill and in downtown Ottawa.
In a post on Instagram, Qaqqaq, the MP for Nunvaut, said the march will "demand an independent investigation into Canada's crimes against Indigenous Peoples. Enough is enough: (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau and (Minister of Justice) David Lametti need to stop making excuses and ensure that we have a special prosecutor."
On Parliament Hill, Qaqqaq said the march is being held so, "Our children are not sitting here as elders asking for their basic human rights."
"We need to stop being so selfish. This is not about us, this is about our children, this is about individuals who lived and continue to live through horrors, through traumas. This is bigger than this and this is just the beginning."
After listening to speeches on Parliament Hill, the rally walked to the Prime Minister's Office and the Department of Justice chanting "No Justice, No Peace!"
On July 8, Qaqqaq and Angus called for the federal government to appointment a special prosecutor to investigate Canada's residential schools after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at school sites across the country.
With files from CTV News Creeson Agecoutay, CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez and the Canadian Press.