'This is a tight budget:' City of Ottawa tables draft spending plan
The city of Ottawa has tabled a belt-tightening draft budget amid increasing financial pressures.
"Make no mistake, this is a tight budget," Mayor Mark Sutcliffe told council as he presented the first draft budget of his term on Wednesday.
The draft budget, $4.5 billion in operating costs and $1.06 billion in capital costs, includes a 2.5 per cent property tax increase and a freeze on transit fares.
The City of Ottawa's 2023 operating budget at a glance. (Source: City of Ottawa)
Sutcliffe said staff have also identified $54 million in "savings and efficiencies" that mean programs and services won't need to be cut.
"Those efficiencies help us reinvest in our priorities," he said.
However, Sutcliffe said the city will need help from other orders of government down the line.
"Without the appropriate level of support from our provincial and federal governments, we will have significant pressures on our finances next year and beyond, particularly on transit and infrastructure," he said.
Councillors are debating on the budget on Wednesday and there will be a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
Wendy Stephanson, interim city manager, said the budget "couples responsible fiscal spending while finding efficiencies to ensure the city remains responsive, protects the health, safety and well-being of our community, and bolsters the resilience of our local economy."
Sutcliffe said the principles of the budget include protecting the services that Ottawa residents rely on, keeping costs as low as possible for residents, establishing a solid fiscal foundation for the city and continuing to invest in critical infrastructure.
Most of the $54 million in efficiences--$47 million--comes from transit. Of that amount, $42.7 million is capital spending and $4.3 million is from OC Transpo bus fleet optimization.
Efficiencies $53.9 million
- Discretionary spending savings: $0.8 million
- Hydro volume savings -- tax and rate: $0.8 million
- Building lease savings: $0.4 million
- LED conversion savings: $2.2 million
- Organizational alignment savings: $2.2 million
- Transit Capital program alignment: $42.7 million
- Transit Bus fleet optimization: $4.3 million
- Police: $0.5 million
A 2.5 per cent property tax increase would add $104 to an urban property taxpayer with a home assessed at $415,000. Rural taxpayers can expect an increase of $85. Commercial properties valued at $460,000 will see their property taxes rise by $216 this year.
The approximate growth in the average property tax bill in 2023 (* Does not reflect any impact from tax policy or reassessment). (Source: City of Ottawa)
The draft budget also includes an approximate increase of $38 to the average urban water bill and $10 for rural non-connected residents.
Average impact to water bills for average users in 2023. (Source: City of Ottawa)
Earlier Wednesday, the Ottawa Police Services tabled its budget, with just over $401 million in spending, about 9 per cent of the city's overall budget. That includes money for 25 new full-time positions.
The police budget equates to an increase in $17 in taxes for the average household, bringing the total to $680 for the average Ottawa residence. The increase comes in a time when police are facing greater scrutiny over spending and greater opposition to funding increases.
Critics also oppose the additional police funding when the City of Ottawa is facing budgetary pressures in other areas, such as public transit.
The Ottawa Police Services Board unanimously approved a plan to direct staff to draft the next budget based on a 2.5 per cent tax increase and an estimated 2.2 per cent increase in taxes resulting from growth at its meeting Jan. 23.
The police services board will vote to approve its 2023 budget Feb. 27, before it heads to council March 1 for final approval.
Council directed 2.5 per cent increase
Council voted to direct staff to draft the city budget with a 2 to 2.5 per cent property tax increase, and directed the library, public health, police and transit commission to develop draft budgets with a maximum 2.5 per cent increase.
Ottawa Public Health's 2023 budget is drafted at $128 million. The Ottawa Public Library Board has drafted a $60.5 million budget for 2023.
Some councillors have criticized an across-the-board 2.5 per cent cap on budget increases, because it favours larger budgets, like the Ottawa Police Service, while hindering smaller departmental budgets.
"That equates to $1.3 million (more) for public health, and yet we’re increasing the police budget by $15 million," said Coun. Shawn Menard during the debate on budget directions in mid-December.
Inflation is the main driver for the pressures the city is facing. Revenues are also under pressure, as OC Transpo ridership remains below pre-pandemic levels and council has approved a plan to freeze fares at 2022 levels for the year, while staff had recommended a 2.5 per cent fare increase. Freezing fares would mean $5 million less in revenue, according to staff. Sutcliffe has also vowed to reduce youth recreational program fees by 10 per cent, at a cost of about $350,000.
Staff say they will be including a "list of efficiencies and opportunities" as part of the 2023 budget. Sutcliffe has also vowed a line-by-line spending review to find $35 million in efficiencies at Ottawa City Hall.
The budget to come before council today is based on directions approved at a meeting on Dec. 14. The budget directions passed by a vote of 16 to 9.
In favour were: Cathy Curry, Glen Gower, David Brown, Matthew Luloff, Allan Hubley, Catherine Kitts, George Darouze, Stéphanie Plante, Laura Dudas, Wilson Lo, Jessica Bradley (with a dissent against the 2 to 2.5 per cent increase to the police services levy), David Hill, Tim Tierney, Steve Desroches, Clarke Kelly, and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
Against were: Riley Brockington, Theresa Kavanagh, Rawlson King, Jeff Leiper, Shawn Menard, Ariel Troster, Marty Carr, Sean Devine, and Laine Johnson.
Budget at a glance
2023 total expenditures: $4.5 billion
- Community and social services: $964 million (21.6%)
- Transit: $706 million (15.8%)
- Water/sewer/solid waste: $589 million (13.2%)
- Capital formation costs: $403 million (9%)
- Ottawa Police Services: $397 million (8.9%)
- Emergency and protective services: $357 million (8%)
- Parks, recreation, cultural and building services: $266 million (6%)
- Transportation: $245 million (5.5%)
- General government: $241 million (5.4%)
- Ottawa Public Health: $128 million (2.9%)
- Planning, building code, and economic development: $103 million (2.3%)
- Ottawa Public Library: $60 million (1.4%)
2023 total revenue: $4.5 billion
- Property taxes: $2.057 billion (46.1%)
- Federal/provincial/municipal grant: $1.033 billion (23.2%)
- Fees and service charges: $990 million (22.2%)
- Payment in lieu of taxes: $172 million (3.9%)
- Reserves: $129 million (2.2%)
- Other: $79 million (1.8%)
2023 capital program: $1.06 billion
- Integrated roads, water and wastewater services: $245.9 million (23.3%)
- Drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services: $211.2 million (20%)
- Transportation services: $206.5 million (19.5%)
- Other tax supported services: $199.5 million (18.9%)
- Transit services: $134.2 million (12.7%)
- Police services: $60 million (5.7%)
2023 capital program by funding source:
- Reserves: $660.9 million (62.5%)
- Debt: $223.2 million (23.9%)
- Development charges cash and debt: $131.5 million (12.4%)
- Revenue: $11.7 million (1.1%)
--With files from CTV's Josh Pringle.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Food prices set to increase -- again -- as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.
Trudeau says Quebecers are not racist as he stands by Elghawaby appointment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia is the perfect person to help Canadians grapple with difficult conversations about religion.
BREAKING | Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
Canada's immigration increase alone won't fix the labour market, experts say
Experts say Canada's plan to increase immigration may ease some pressures in the labour market, but bigger changes are needed to ensure new permanent residents are matched with the jobs that most need filling.
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Couple leave ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in
A couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel after arriving without a ticket for the child.
Biden lawyer: FBI finds no classified docs at beach house
The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president's attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review.
Health Canada recalls mugs and houseware from Indigo due to mould contamination
Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards and kitchen tables as the agency has recalled more than 30 types of Indigo-branded items including ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products due to potential mould contamination.
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.
Atlantic
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
-
Nova Scotia signs $365-million, 10-year contract for digital medical record system
The Nova Scotia government has entered into a $365-million, 10-year agreement with a health technology firm for the design and management of a digital medical record program first announced more than seven years ago.
-
Sudden deaths of man, woman in Saint John aren't considered criminal: police
Police say the sudden deaths of two people in Saint John, N.B., on Monday don’t appear to be criminal in nature.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
-
Video shows car driving through Vaughan, Ont. mall during break-in
Police have released a video of a driver who smashed through the doors of Vaughan, Ont. mall early Wednesday before allegedly breaking into a store inside the shopping centre.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than $30 million worth of cocaine, crystal meth seized by Toronto police
Toronto police have arrested four men and seized almost 400 kilograms of narcotics that they say were likely imported from Mexico.
Montreal
-
Trudeau says Quebecers are not racist as he stands by Elghawaby appointment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia is the perfect person to help Canadians grapple with difficult conversations about religion.
-
Official Languages Act: MPs reject Quebec's first 2 requested amendments
The Quebec government suffered a setback Tuesday when two amendments to Bill C-13 to modernize the federal Official Languages Act were rejected after heated debate in parliamentary committee.
-
Young man seriously injured in Longueuil, seeks help in local depanneur
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with sharp-object wounds Tuesday night in Longueuil, police say. After suffering his injuries elsewhere, police say he sought help inside a depanneur on Chambly Rd. and King George St. in Old Longueuil.
Northern Ontario
-
Two crashes take out hydro poles in Sudbury overnight
It was a busy night for power repair crews in Greater Sudbury after two crashes take out hydro poles in different parts of the city.
-
Inmates in Ontario jails are dying at a 'dramatically' increasing rate, coroner's report shows
A new report released by the office of Ontario's Chief Coroner suggests deaths among incarcerated populations have “risen dramatically” in recent years, painting a picture of a criminal justice system that is struggling to deliver on basic human rights.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
London
-
'Miracles do happen': Parents of toddler who fell into pool grateful to community
Gillian Burnett was almost finished her work day on Jan. 24 when she received a terrifying call about her young son. Waylon, 20-months-old, was found submerged in an outdoor pool at a home daycare near Petrolia, Ont.
-
Vehicle plows through storefront in northwest London
No injuries are reported after a vehicle plowed through the front of a building in London on Wednesday morning.
-
Mother and daughter wanted for charges relating to animal abuse
Barrie Police are requesting assistance from the public in finding two females wanted for animal neglect.
Winnipeg
-
Backlog of airline complaints balloons by 6,395 since December travel chaos: Canadian Transportation Agency
The fallout from the December travel chaos continues, as the backlog of complaints made to the Canadian Transportation Agency keeps growing. As of Jan. 31, there have been 6,395 new complaints made to the agency since Dec. 21.
-
How Manitobans might be able to spot the green comet that is flying by Earth
Space enthusiasts in the province will get the chance to potentially see a rare green comet over the next couple of days.
-
'Time-consuming and so exhausting': Restaurant owner fed up with minimum wage subsidy program
A local restaurant owner is speaking out over problems she's encountered applying for a provincial program aimed at helping small businesses offset the impact of the minimum wage hike.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo announces warming centres amid cool February temperatures
As temperatures continue to drop following a mild January, the Region of Waterloo announced designated warming centres that will be open throughout February.
-
ODSP earning exemption increases but it's not as beneficial as it seems: advocates
The Ontario government is allowing recipients to earn more money from working before clawing back their benefits, but advocates say 95 per cent of ODSP recipients will see no change to their monthly income.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Calgary
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
Banff is now largely smoke-free and vape-free in public places
Banff's new bylaw prohibiting smoking or vaping of tobacco in many public places is now in effect.
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
'I feel we are forgotten': Saskatoon long term care residents speak out about staff shortages
Residents of a Saskatoon care home are speaking out about staff shortages and broken equipment in their facility.
-
Saskatoon landlord expects family of man killed in apartment to clean up his blood
Thirty-seven-year-old Adam Willet was found dead in his apartment on 7th Street East in December, and his family says they are now on the hook for cleaning the suite.
-
Feds caught off guard by Saskatchewan 'unforeseen' request for COVID-19 help
Public Safety Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were caught off guard by a request for help from Saskatchewan during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
-
Bell pulled out of Alberta church by thieves using vehicles: police
Police are investigating after the bell was stolen from St. Mary's Church in Holden, Alta., causing damage to the building.
-
'He continues to get better': NHL all-stars discuss McDavid's greatness ahead of game
McDavid, 26, heads into the NHL all-star break with a league-leading 92 points in 50 games — 16 more than teammate Leon Draisaitl, a distant second in the overall scoring race.
Vancouver
-
Police appeal for information 1 year after woman's body found in Mission, B.C., park
One year after a woman's remains were found in a regional park in Mission, B.C., police are appealing for information to help advance the investigation.
-
Fire at Surrey sawmill under investigation, no injuries reported
A blaze that broke out at a sawmill in Surrey late Tuesday is under investigation, and fire officials say no injuries have been reported.
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Over 20 EMS positions to be added in Regina: province
The Government of Saskatchewan announced it will be adding 24.5 full-time equivalent positions to Regina EMS.
-
All eyes on Connor Bedard as Calgary Hitmen host Regina Pats
Wednesday night's game against the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome will mark the final time the Connor Bedard-led Regina Pats visit the stampede city this season.
-
Feds caught off guard by Saskatchewan 'unforeseen' request for COVID-19 help
Public Safety Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were caught off guard by a request for help from Saskatchewan during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.