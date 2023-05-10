'This is a bit of a racetrack': Speed limit dropping to 60 km/h on stretch of March Road in Kanata

Council approved a plan to reduce the speed limit on March Road between Carling Avenue and Teron Road to 60 km/h. The current speed limit on the road near Kanata's high-tech cluster is 80 km/h. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Council approved a plan to reduce the speed limit on March Road between Carling Avenue and Teron Road to 60 km/h. The current speed limit on the road near Kanata's high-tech cluster is 80 km/h. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

