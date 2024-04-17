OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 'This can't be happening again': Rockland man wins second $100k lotto prize in four years

    Michel Goyette, of Rockland, Ont. has won his second big lotto win in four years. (OLG/Handout) Michel Goyette, of Rockland, Ont. has won his second big lotto win in four years. (OLG/Handout)
    It's been proven that lightning can strike the same place twice, but Michel Goyette of Rockland, Ont. is beating all the odds by winning his second big lottery prize in four years.

    Goyette was announced as the winner of the $100,000 top prize off an Instant Hot Slot Multiplier scratch-off on Wednesday. It's his second big win – He also won $100,000 off of an Instant Sizzling 5's scratcher in October 2020

    "I was playing my ticket when I noticed I was a big winner, I laughed and said to myself, 'This can't be happening again. No way,'" he said while at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

    "I couldn't believe it. How lucky am I?" he added.

    Goyette said when he told his wife about his win, she didn't believe him at first. He says he plans to put his win toward his pension and paying bills. He also plans to celebrate his 70th birthday.

    "I still can't believe I won the lottery not once, but twice," he said.

    Instant Hot Slot Multiplier is a $5 scratch-off ticket that has a top prize of $100,000. The odds of winning the top prize is one in 448,800, according to the OLG.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Rehan's Your Independent Grocer on Laurier Rue in Rockland.

    Rockland is located about 40 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

