This 80-year-old Ottawa home is on the market for $1.649 million

A home built in 1942 in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood is on the market for $1,649,000. (Photo courtesy: Realtor.ca) A home built in 1942 in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood is on the market for $1,649,000. (Photo courtesy: Realtor.ca)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks

Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamored to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.

Liudmila Sumanchuk, centre in black coat, the grandmother of Veronika Kuts cries during her funeral ceremony in L'giv village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Friday April 8, 2022. Veronika Kuts, who was 12-year-old was killed during a Russian bombardment. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina