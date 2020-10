OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting a big drop in new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

In Wednesday's epidemiologic report, the province reported 39 cases of COVID-19, the lowest number so far in October, lower than the 54 cases reported on Oct. 11.

Ontario is reporting 721 cases of #COVID19 as over 32,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 270 new cases in Toronto, 170 new cases in Peel and 79 in York Region. There are 783 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 14, 2020

The 39 cases in Ottawa are among 721 new cases reported across Ontario, with a majority in the Toronto, York, and Peel regions.

TESTING

Ontario performed 32,206 tests in the past 24 hours. The provincial backlog is 26,558, a slight increase over the backlog of 24,420 reported on Tuesday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 testing task force provided an update on testing figures for Oct. 12, including the backlog of tests remaining in Ottawa.

The task force said 1,436 swabs were taken at testing facilities in Ottawa on Oct. 12 and local labs processed 2,128 tests. A backlog of 324 tests remains as of Oct. 12.

