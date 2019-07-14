

CTV Ottawa





A Westboro resident woke up to a path of destruction; thirty cars and home were vandalized, smashed or destroyed this past weekend.

Florence Justice woke up to the mess. Parked on the street, Justice found her silver Toyota’s windshield broken, and its driver-side mirror on the ground.

“The windshield in three different spots,” said Justice. “Here, you can see the footprint… They obviously stepped on the hood and kicked in the windshield.”

Justice is one of thirty residents along Tweedsmuir Avenue where rows of cars were defaced and damaged.

“I've been here for years and never seen that,” said Justice.

Tens of thousands of dollars in damage caused by apparent vandals overnight along Tweedsmuir Avenue where vehicles and homes were smashed up and looted around 3am ⁦@OttawaPolice⁩ plenty of angry and residents looking for answers to find those responsible ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/9ox9PVeVFA — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) July 14, 2019

Damaged cars and homes stretched several blocks from Clare Street to Westboro Station; where several buildings had their windows and doors shattered by what appeared to be large rocks.

Mike Jennings found out his blue Hyundai had been damaged when CTV News knocked on his door.

“Violated,” Jennings said of the attack on his car. “This used to be a kind of a quiet street, not sure what to make of it now.” Jennings said he is now considering installing surveillance cameras.

“I was thinking about getting a security camera, and I was like no that's crazy. Now I’m having second thoughts.”

Witnesses said they saw at least three young men walking away from the area toward Westboro station shortly before 3 a.m.

More than 30 vehicles and homes had their windows, doors and mirrors smashed in - you can see big footprints on the hood of cars where rocks weren’t used to cause the mess @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/zTQxtP1idZ — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) July 14, 2019

Martine Courage said this attack isn't the first time her neighbourhood has been hit by vandals.

“Bikes stolen, cars broken into, windshields smashed across the street with a golf club stolen in the past so this street has been targeted frequently.” Courage is demanding police step up their presence in the area; residents are frustrated they’re being targeted by vandals.

Kathleen Michaud said those who smashed the windshield, windows and mirrors on her car, used large rocks to break the glass, before entering the vehicle.

“I found massive rocks inside the car,”said Michaud. “I don’t live in fear but if I see them again, like I said, we're going to have a nice chat.”

Police said witnesses or residents can submit any information or surveillance video through the Ottawa Police Service website.