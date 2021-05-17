OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a third person has died after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 401 in eastern Ontario last week.

Police responded to the crash between Boundary Road and McConnell Avenue, near Cornwall, just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Two people, a 60-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said the victims were from Brampton, and were 55 and 64, respectively, but in an updated release sent Monday, police clarified their ages and said that they were visiting from Bangladesh. They have not been identified as police continue to reach out to next-of-kin.

OPP said Monday that the third occupant of the vehicle, 46-year-old Moniruzzaman Mohammed, of Brampton, died on Friday.

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.