OTTAWA -- Another Ottawa school has been forced to close because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Eleven cases are linked to the outbreak at Mauril-Bélanger elementary school in Vanier, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario's COVID-19 dashboard says the school is closed.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 outbreak at a Barrhaven Catholic elementary school has grown to 26 cases.

St. Benedict School has been closed since Sept. 29 after an outbreak was declared at the school. At the time, there were 13 cases linked to the outbreak.

The outbreak is the largest at an Ottawa school so far during the pandemic.

In all, 11 schools are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health. There have been 76 total cases among students and visitors at those 11 schools.

Two of those began on Monday: Pleasant Park Public School in Alta Vista (two cases) and Mauril-Bélanger.

Marius-Barbeau elementary school is also closed because of an outbreak.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health announced Tuesday that local public health units will be able to deploy rapid antigen tests to schools deemed "high-risk" due to outbreaks, ongoing cases or the prevalence of COVID-19 in the surrounding community.

Here are the Ottawa schools currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Ottawa Public Health: