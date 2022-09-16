Third Ottawa police officer resigns after charges in tow-truck kickback scheme stayed
An Ottawa police officer who had charges stayed relating to an alleged tow-truck kickback scheme has now resigned from the service.
The Ottawa Police Service says Const. Hussein Assaad resigned on Aug. 29. No other details were released.
All three police officer who were charged in the investigation have now resigned from the force.
In April 2000, the RCMP charged Assaad and fellow officers Kevin Putinski and Andrew Chronopoulos following an investigation into an alleged plot to tip off some local tow-truck drivers to collision scenes in exchange for a fee. Three civilians were also charged in the investigation.
In March, all but one of the charges were stayed or withdrawn.
