OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a man who was wanted in connection with a reported online dating scam has now been arrested.

Police announced charges against two men last week, alleging that they would lure people to locations in the west end with promises of meeting women, only to demand money when their alleged victims arrived.

"When the victims go to the agreed location, they are met by suspects who intimidate and threaten them to provide money or be exposed publicly on the pretext that they were communicating with an underage girl," police said.

In the announcement last week, police said they were looking for Guled Jinje, 24, of Ottawa, who was wanted for robbery, kidnapping, extortion and harassment by means of repeated telecommunications.

Police said Tuesday Jinje had been arrested and formally charged.

Investigators said last week that they believe there may be more victims and are asking that anyone who is the victim of this scam to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.