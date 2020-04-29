OTTAWA -- The CISSS de l’Outaouais is reporting a third death linked to COVID-19 in the Outaouais.

A resident of CHSLD Lionel-Emond died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health unit reports there are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the CHSLD Lionel Emond. Two residents have died after testing positive for the virus.

At the CHSLD de la Petite-Nation, there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has been 273 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais. Officials say 222 of the 273 cases involve residents of Gatineau.

More than half of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in western Quebec have recovered from the virus.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais reports 150 people have recovered after testing positive.