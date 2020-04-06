OTTAWA -- A third resident of an Orleans long-term care facility has died from COVID-19.

The resident at the Promenade Retirement Residence on Rossignol Drive passed away last week, but COVID-19 has now been confirmed as the cause of death.

There are four other confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the home, including one that remains in hospital for treatment. One resident of the home has recovered from COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health is monitoring cases of COVID-19 at seven institutions in Ottawa, including Promenade Retirement Residence.

Over the weekend, Ottawa Public Health and the Ottawa Hospital announced a patient at the Civic Campus has tested positive for COVID-19. A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the hospital.