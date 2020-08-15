OTTAWA -- It's a great weekend to get out and enjoy the nation's capital.

Whether you're staycationing this summer or here for a visit, there's no shortage of events and activities for you and your family.

Here are five fun, unique events you can check out this weekend.

The reopening of the Canada Science and Technology Museum

The Canada Science and Technology Museum has reopened to the public after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You're asked to get your tickets online this year and remember to bring a mask and practice physical distancing.

Try out the new "Augmented Alley" app when you go. As you explore inside the museum, use the app to scan artifacts. You’ll discover iconic Canadian treasures and get a glimpse of how they would have worked at the time.

The Drive-In Experience at Wesley Clover Parks

Wesley Clover Parks invites you to enjoy the "drive-in experience" this summer. Check out movies, live entertainment and events.

For Kids:

Aug. 15: Baby Shark with Max and Ruby (two shows: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

Aug. 16: Splash N' Boots (10 a.m.)

For adults:

Aug. 15: Bad Boys II (gates open 7:30 p.m. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m.)

Aug. 16: The Blair Witch Project (gates open at 8:30 p.m. Movie starts at 9:30 p.m.)

For more information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

A Midsummer Night's Scream

Saunders Farm presents a "Midsummer Night's Scream" Aug. 15.

It's a Halloween sneak-peak event with limited tickets available.

To purchase tickets, visit the Saunders Farm website.

Saunders Farm is also offering campfires for groups up to ten people and a two-hour summer visit, including a bounce on the GIANT Jumbo jumpers.

Virtual Ottawa GreekFest

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa GreekFest will look a little different this year.

"GreekFest at Home" will include several virtual events Aug. 14-16.

More events are scheduled for next weekend as well.

Organizers invite you to visit the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Dr. to take some GreekFest home with you.

Virtual Zorba Shows and Virtual Cooking Demos will be offered on the Ottawa GreekFest Facebook and Instagram pages.

For more information, visit the Ottawa GreekFest website.

The largest display of summer fireworks in Canada

Organizers of the Casino Lac-Leamy Sound of Light show and the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival are teaming up to present "Illumination," billed as the "largest display of summer fireworks in the country."

The 15-minute fireworks show will be launched from a total of eight secret locations across Gatineau at 9 p.m. Saturday. The locations of the launch sites will not be announced to respect health and safety measures imposed by the Quebec Government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m., three practice fireworks will be launched from the eight sites to allow you to locate the show and find the best possible location to watch.