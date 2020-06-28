OTTAWA -- CTV News Ottawa looks at things you can do with your family in Ottawa and Gatineau this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beaches, wading pools and splash pads

The City of Ottawa's public beaches are open at Mooney's Bay, Westboro and Petrie Island. Lifeguards will be on duty daily between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Britanna Beach remains closed for the summer

Ottawa's splash pads are open for the summer.

The City of Ottawa's wading pools will open on July 6 or July 13.

The City of Gatineau has opened pools and beaches for the summer.

The National Capital Commission's beaches at Meech Lake, Philippe Lake, La Peche Lake and Leamy Lake in Gatineau are open.

City of Ottawa

Ottawa’s parks, outdoor sports facilities and multi-use fields are open, including:

Baseball diamonds

Soccer fields

Frisbee golf locations

Tennis

Platform tennis

Table tennis and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

BMX parks

Skate Parks

The City of Ottawa’s picnic areas and shelters are also open.

Ottawa’s play structures, swings, slides and exercise equipment remains closed.

Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park is open for visitors. Check out 183 kilometres of hiking trails, as well as must-see attractions like Mackenzie King Estates.

Campsites are open in Gatineau Park for the summer.

Gatineau Parkway, Champlain Parkway and Fortune Lake Parkway are closed to motor vehicles Mondays to Saturdays and Sunday morning until September 7.

Parkways

Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed to motor vehicle traffic between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue daily until September 7. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can use the Queen Elizabeth Drive daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sir John A. Macdonald (westbound) is closed to motor vehicle traffic on weekends between Booth Street and Carling Avenue until September 7. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can use the parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway is closed to motor vehicle traffic on weekends from Aviation Parkway to St. Joseph Boulevard until September 7. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can use the parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NCC Pathways

The NCC manages 236 kilometres of pathways across the Ottawa and Gatineau, including in Gatineau Park.

Here is a list of the pathways for walking, running and cycling

Experimental Farm Pathway

Greenbelt Pathway West

Leamy Lake Pathway

Ottawa River Pathway

Rideau Canal Western Pathway

Rideau River Eastern Pathway

Voyageurs Pathway

Dog Parks

The City of Ottawa’s off-leash dog parks are now open.

The NCC says the Bruce Pit and Conroy Pit off-leash dog parks are also open.

Ottawa Bluesfest Drive-In

The National Arts Centre and RBC Ottawa Bluesfest present #CanadaPerforms at RBC Bluefest Drive In.

The summer weekend series of live concerts is set for July 31 and August 1 and August 7 and 8. The shows will be live at Place des Festivals, Zibi Site.

For more information, visit https://canadaperforms.ottawabluesfest.ca/

Saunders Farm

Saunders Farm on Bleeks Road is hosting campfires for groups up to five people.

Visit www.saundersfarm.com for details

The Drive-In Experience

Wesley Clover Parks is inviting you to enjoy the "drive-in experience." Check out movies, live entertainment and events all summer.

For more information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

Ottawa Farmers Markets

The Lansdowne Market is open on Sundays

The ByWard Market vendors are open Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Parkdale Market is open Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Carp Farmers Market is open on Saturdays

Museums

The Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum opens on Wednesday, July 8

The National Gallery of Canada opens on July 18