It is March Break in Ontario, and parents and guardians will be looking for things to do with the children over the next week.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the March Break week.

Disney on Ice

Do not miss Disney on Ice at Canadian Tire Centre until Sunday.

This year, Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic.

"Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beasts enchanted castle, experience Moanas courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing-along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart," says the Canadian Tire Centre website.

There are matinee shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets, visit www.canadiantirecentre.com.

Pique

Don't miss Pique at the Ottawa Arts Court on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (March 8-10).

Pique is a "forward-thinking, artist-driven quarterly event series featuring eclectic musical, visual and multimedia artists."

For more information, visit https://thisispique.com/info.

613flea

613flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne on Saturday, March 9.

Checkout 150 handpicked vendors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

National Arts Centre

The National Arts Centre hosts several events over the March Break.

Friday, March 8 - Seth Meyers

Friday, March 8 - Chorus of Courage on the NAC Fourth Stage

Saturday, March 9 – David Lafleche on the NAC Fourth Stage

Sunday, March 10 – NAC Popular Music and Variety presents Taj Mahal and Sona Jabarteh

Tuesday, March 12 – Bianca Del Rio

March 13-17 – NAC French Theatre presents De glace

Wednesday, March 13 – Alan Doyle with special guest Adam Baldwin

Thursday, March 14 – Allison Russell with Aysanabee

Thursday, March 14 – Go Go Groove

Friday, March 15 – Lisa LeBlanc with the NAC Orchestra

Saturday, March 16 – The Pairs

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

The Bronson Centre

The Bronson Centre hosts several events over March Break.

Saturday – The Rural Alberta Advantage

Thursday, March 14 – D12 with special guest Obie Trice

Saturday, March 16 – St. Pats-a-Palooza featuring Sloan and Ashley MacIsaac.

For more information, visit www.bronsoncentremusictheatre.com.

Ottawa Little Theatre

The Ottawa Little Theatre presents Murder on the Orient Express.

The Agatha Christie mystery is adapted by Ken Ludwig.

See Murder on the Orient Express until March 16.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's play three times at the Arena at TD Place during March Break.

On Friday, the 67's host Niagara at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the 67's host Mississauga at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Barrie Colts visit the 67's for a 2 p.m. game.

For tickets, visit www.ottawa67s.com.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have two games at Canadian Tire Centre during March Break.

On March 12, the Senators host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.

On March 17, the Senators host the Carolina Hurricanes.

For tickets, visit www.ottawasenators.com.

AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling visits Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, March 16.

For tickets, visit www.ottawasenators.com.

The Ottawa Irish Festival

The Ottawa Irish Festival is on until March 17 at various venues across Ottawa.

Events include the Rideau Ramblers concert on March 9 at Brigid's Well and Ceili on March 10.

For more information, visit http://www.irishsocietyncr.com/events/society-events.

Spring Wedding Show

Walk down the aisles to plan your dream wedding at the Spring Wedding Show.

The show is March 16 and 17 at the EY Centre. A wide range of wedding professionals will be available.

For more information, visit https://eycentre.ca/event/spring-wedding-show/.

Ottawa Nostalgia and Collectible Show

More than 50 dealers will be on display at the Ottawa Nostalgia and Collectible Show on March 17.

Checkout the show at the Nepean Sportsplex.

Downhill skiing

There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.

Museums

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open during the March Break. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.

Skating

You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.

Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Lansdowne Park skating court

Ben Franklin Place skating rink

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)

Skaters on the Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block over March Break.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Pages makes preparations in The House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.