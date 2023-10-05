Thieves targeting homes of Ottawa Asian and South Asian community, police warn

Ottawa police are investigating more than a dozen residential break-ins they say are targeting homes belonging to members of the city's Asian and South Asian communities.

The Break and Enter Unit has received 16 reports of residential break-ins in the North Kanata, Manotick and Half Moon Bay areas, including 12 in a three-day period last week.

"Most of these incidents involve properties belonging to South Asian and Asian residents who have religious decorations on their properties," Staff Sgt. John Ferguson said in a statement.

Police say the suspects, described as four Black men, will approach a residence without a vehicle in the driveway and knock on the door.

"If a resident answers, they will say they are soliciting business such as offering to do lawn care, and when told no will leave immediate," police said Thursday afternoon.

Ferguson says doorbell camera video shows that if no one answers the door, the suspects will leave and come back a short time later, "and forcibly gain access to the residence."

The suspects are believed to be driving a grey Nissan Pathfinder with tinted windows and using a stolen licence plate (CWNL 816), according to police.

"Be smart when answering your door, ask them to provide identification or a business card to validate who they say they are," Ferguson said. "If they can’t provide information, the moment they leave, please dial 911 so we can dispatch officers."

Police say investigators are working with other police agencies who have been responding to similar reported break and enters this fall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.