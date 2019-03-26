

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating a string of thefts from cars; specifically, from underneath those cars.

Police say there have been nine reported incidents since February 28, which involve thieves sawing off the catalytic converters from cars. Older model Hondas appear to be the favourite target. The devices contain platinum and other precious metals.

Ottawa Police say the locations of the reported thefts include parking lots at places of work or at local businesses, and OC Transpo Park & Ride lots.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for suspicious people in parking lots who have battery operated tools, backpacks, or who are looking under cars.

If you own an older Honda, Police suggest you try and park in well-lit areas near busy sidewalks or where there are visible security cameras.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the East Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.