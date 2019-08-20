

A family is pleading for the safe return of their dog after they say the Labrador Retriever was taken from their cottage - with a scathing letter left in his place.

The one-year-old dog named Buckaroo was leashed outside the family’s cottage west of Ottawa in Cloyne, Ontario when he was taken on Thursday, August 15th. The family says they went door-to-door looking for the dog, called local shelters and clinics hoping he may have been returned and searched the wooded areas – all with no success.

The dog’s owner, Peter Phillips, says on August 19th the family found a letter at their cottage telling them to stop looking for the animal.

“I have your dog so stop looking for him. He deserves a better life than you gave him,” the note started out.

The family says the note went on to accuse them of neglecting the animal and not providing him proper care.

“He is far underweight for his body. His ears are so infected that he has scratched most of the fur off of them.”

The letter was printed on a piece of paper but at the bottom of the page was one last message written in pen.

“You were gone for almost 3 days & just left him there,” the letter concluded.

The family says the note’s unknown author is very misinformed about the care the animal receives.

Phillips, who is from Nunavut, says he is visiting family in Ontario with Buckaroo. He says on Thursday he left Buck outside on a leash while he was away from the cottage.

The family says Buckaroo is normally off-leash when the family is outside and he goes in every night with them to sleep in his bed.

Phillips’ sister-in-law, Jordin Legate, who works at a veterinarian clinic as an assistant, says Buckaroo is a healthy weight. She agrees his ears were patchy from scratching – she says the animal recently suffered a food allergy. She says the allergy was addressed and Buck’s food was changed.

“The note just said really awful things and it’s kind of scary because we bring our other dogs there as well,” Jordin said.

Jordin says she wishes the individual who has Buck would have spoken to the family about their concerns before assuming and taking matters into their own hands.

Ontario Provincial Police confirm officers from the Lennox and Addington detachment are investigating the case.

“We miss him so much and we just want him to come home,” Legate said.

