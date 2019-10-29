

CTV Ottawa





Take it slow this morning, there is a thick blanket of fog to start your final Tuesday of October. When it does burn off, it's shaping up to be a balmy fall day. Environment Canada is calling for a mostly sunny day and a high of 16C. Unfortunately it's only a one day treat. By Wednesday, the forecast shifts for trick or treaters as showers move in and rain is expected on Halloween Thursday. You will also want to layer up as both days are a high of 11 degrees Celcius and Thursday's low is 2C.

Today might be a great day to rake the leaves as periods of rain and snow are expected on Friday with a high of 4C.