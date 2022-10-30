Thick blanket of fog lifts over Ottawa

The thick blanket of fog that reduced visibility in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau has lifted.

Environment Canada lifted the fog advisory for the national capital region just after 10:30 a.m.

Fog developed along the Ottawa River Sunday morning and rolled in over downtown Ottawa and the ByWard Market. Traffic cameras showed reduced visibility on several roads in downtown Ottawa and in the ByWard Market, along with on highways in Gatineau.

FORECAST

Now that the fog lifted, it will be a mainly sunny day in Ottawa. High 13 C.

A few clouds tonight. Low plus 1 C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a cloudy Halloween night with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

The outlook for Tuesday is a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. Sunshine on Wednesday.

Highs both days will be 14 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.