Thick blanket of fog covers Ottawa
Visibility is reduced on several roads in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau this morning, as a thick blanket of fog covers the region.
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Ottawa Sunday morning, warning of "near zero visibility" as fog develops along the Ottawa River.
"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," Environment Canada said in a statement. "If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."
Traffic cameras showed reduced visibility on several roads in downtown Ottawa and in the ByWard Market, along with on highways in Gatineau.
Environment Canada says the fog should dissipate later this morning.
FORECAST
After the fog lifts this morning, it will be a mainly sunny day in Ottawa. High 13 C.
A few clouds tonight. Low plus 1 C.
Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a cloudy Halloween night with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.
The outlook for Tuesday is a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. Sunshine on Wednesday.
Highs both days will be 14 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
FOG ADVISORY
NEW THIS MORNING
What you need to know about today's Atletico Ottawa game
-
NEW THIS MORNING
Ottawa gets into the Halloween spirit
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
Global food concerns rise as Russia halts Ukraine grain deal
U.S. President Joe Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia's suspension of a UN-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain.
Bank of Canada did 'the right thing' by increasing interest rate quickly: former BoC governor
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the current head of the central bank made the right decision to increase the key interest rate as quickly as he did in an effort to staunch inflation.
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
Home price 'chill,' weaker financial markets lead to $900B Q2 loss in net wealth; largest on record: RBC
After building trillions of dollars in net wealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, about $900 billion was lost in the second quarter of 2022 due to weaker housing and financial markets, making it the largest drop on record, a recent analysis from RBC has found.
Atlantic
Human chain held along Halifax waterfront in support of Iran
Long lines of people stretched across the Halifax waterfront Saturday, including families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, lending their voice to the calls for revolution in Iran.
Man, 67, dead after being hit by bus at Dartmouth terminal
A man has died after being hit by a bus in Dartmouth, N.S., police confirmed Saturday.
Mi’kmaq nation fundraising for Eskasoni stabbing victim
Nysir Mitchell was a long way from his home in Brooklyn, New York, when he fell victim to a brutal attack on Cape Breton’s Eskasoni First Nation. Now, an online fundraiser is looking to help the 19-year-old and his family with their out-of-country medical costs.
Toronto
Grateful dad of baby saved at Mount Sinai hiking 85-km loop around Toronto to support NICU
You can hear Dylan Riches’ voice tense up as he recalls what he describes as the worst 10 days of his life. It started out as what was supposed to be one of the happiest; the birth of his daughter, Maliyah.
Continued 'critical staffing shortages and high patient volumes' impact Durham Region emergency departments
Durham Region emergency departments “continue to experience critical staffing shortages and high patient volumes”, according to a joint statement issued Saturday by Lakeridge Health and the Region of Durham Paramedic Services (RDPS).
Man seriously injured in collision involving cyclist and driver in Toronto's east end
A man has been taken to a Toronto hospital following a collision involving a cyclist and a driver.
Montreal
Search resumes for missing one-month-old boy after car plunged into the Mille-Iles River
A mother and two children plunged into the Mille-Îles River in a vehicle Friday afternoon. Emergency services were able to rescue the woman and one child, but the second is still missing. The search resumed Saturday morning after being suspended due to darkness.
Driver killed in burning vehicle after crashing into pole on Quebec highway
A driver has been killed after crashing into a pole and being trapped in a burning vehicle.
Halloween decorations show the 'real horror' of domestic violence
A Montreal shelter for abused women is using Halloween as a reminder that women are living in real horror in their homes with its "Fear Windows" displays that depict domestic violence and are on display throughout the city.
Northern Ontario
UPDATED
UPDATED | Three from Kirkland Lake charged with murder of missing woman
Two additional suspects have been charged in murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
London
'A lot of jobs to fill': Newcomers to London, Ont. line up to fill work vacancies
Facing unrest in Western Asia, Sarah Bawazir fled on her own to Canada.
‘Human chain’ of protestors in downtown London in support of the people of Iran
A ‘human chain’ including hundreds of protestors stood side by side down Richmond Street in London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon in support of the people of Iran.
How a TikTok archivist is celebrating the memories of strangers, one recipe at a time
Digital librarian Rosie Grant is finding inspiration through very unusual hobby: baking recipes from gravestones in cemeteries across America.
Winnipeg
'A very visible problem': homelessness seminar looks to keep issue top-of-mind for Winnipeggers
A core-area church is working to keep the issue of homelessness front and centre in Winnipeg.
Halloween takes over the Manitoba Museum
The spooky season is in full swing at the Manitoba Museum this weekend.
Kitchener
Arrest made after shots fired near Kitchener high school: police
An arrest has been made after shots were fired near a Kitchener high school on Friday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.
'Human chain' forms in Waterloo in support of Iranian protesters
A protest in Waterloo Saturday afternoon was one of many across the world happening in support of demonstrators in Iran.
Driver charged after transport truck collides with ION train in Kitchener
A driver has been charged following a crash between a transport truck and an ION train.
Calgary
Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted
Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback
The Edmonton Oilers showed once again on Saturday night that even when they get down, they're never out of it.
Saskatoon
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
Meadow Lake dad-to-be becomes Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire
A Meadow Lake man won a million dollars two days before his daughter was born according to Sask. Lotteries
'He was a strong young man': Former Sask. Hilltops and Huskies QB loses fight with cancer
Former Saskatoon Hilltops and University of Saskatchewan Huskies Quarterback Chase Bradshaw has lost his battle with cancer.
Edmonton
1 in hospital after early morning fire
A fire in St. Albert Saturday morning destroyed one home and sent one person to hospital.
U of A Campus Food Bank seeking donations amid heightened demand
An annual food drive for the University of Alberta Campus Food Bank had a new sense of urgency Saturday as it registered a 100 per cent increase in year-over-year use.
Vancouver
Joining huge Vancouver rally too risky, some Iranian-Canadians say
As thousands of people formed a human chain across Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge to show solidarity with the citizens of Iran on Saturday, others watched tearfully from a distance.
Vancouverites want to see brighter, more visible roads
Slick roads, foggy windshields, reduced visibility — the return of the rain to Metro Vancouver brings with it dangers for drivers and pedestrians.
These are the most and least expensive items on the menu at Vancouver's new Michelin-starred restaurants
The eight selected restaurants offer a variety of cuisines and dining experiences, but one thing they have in common is price.
Regina
Who is Colin Thatcher? Here's what you need to know about his 1984 murder conviction
Colin Thatcher was back in the news this week after appearing as an invited guest at the Government of Saskatchewan's throne speech on Wednesday.
A 'spooktacular' time in the Queen City
While Halloween is not until Monday, ghosts, ghouls, zombies, princesses and more were roaming the Queen City Saturday.
Regina to host 2023 box lacrosse national championships
The Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association (SLA) in partnership with Lacrosse Canada have announced the 2023 minor box lacrosse championships are coming to the Queen City.