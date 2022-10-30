Thick blanket of fog covers Ottawa

Visibility is reduced on several roads in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau this morning, as a thick blanket of fog covers the region.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Ottawa Sunday morning, warning of "near zero visibility" as fog develops along the Ottawa River.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," Environment Canada said in a statement. "If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

Traffic cameras showed reduced visibility on several roads in downtown Ottawa and in the ByWard Market, along with on highways in Gatineau.

Environment Canada says the fog should dissipate later this morning.

FORECAST

After the fog lifts this morning, it will be a mainly sunny day in Ottawa. High 13 C.

A few clouds tonight. Low plus 1 C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a cloudy Halloween night with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

The outlook for Tuesday is a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. Sunshine on Wednesday.

Highs both days will be 14 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.