These two Ottawa restaurants are in the top 100 in Canada for outdoor dining

Two Ottawa restaurants have cracked OpenTable’s list of Canada’s best 100 restaurants for outdoor dining.

Bar Lupulus and Riviera are on the list by the online reservation website, released ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

Bar Lupulus, a craft beer and natural wine bar on Wellington Street West, has a small patio out front and a larger back patio.

Riviera, a fine dining restaurant downtown, has a patio in front of the restaurant on Sparks Street.

Sixty-two of the restaurants on the list are in Ontario. Twenty-one are in B.C., 15 are in Alberta and two are in Quebec.

OpenTable says restaurant reservations in May are up 61 per cent compared to the same time period pre-pandemic.

Here’s a full list of Canada’s top 100 restaurants for outdoor dining:

Allen’s– Toronto

Alloy–Calgary

Amal Restaurant– Toronto

ANEJO Restaurant–Calgary

ATLAS Steak + Fish - Cascades Casino Langley– Langley, B.C.

Auberge du Pommier–Toronto

Bar George– Montreal

Bar Lupulus- Ottawa

Beertown Public House–Cambridge, Ont.

BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery–Kelowna, B.C.

Blu Ristorante–Toronto

Bonterra Trattoria– Calgary

Borealis Grille & Bar–Kitchener, Ont.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar–Vancouver

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant–Calgary

Bricks and Barley–Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Bridgette Bar–Calgary

Bymark– Toronto

Cafe Amore - St. Catharines–St. Catharines, Ont.

Cambridge Mill– Cambridge, Ont.

Cano Restaurant – Toronto

Capeesh Kitchen & Cellar–Paris, Ont.

Capocaccia Trattoria–Toronto

Carisma– Toronto

CattleBaron Steakhouse & Bar - South–Calgary

Chairman’s Steakhouse–Calgary

Charcoal Steak House–Kitchener, Ont.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar - Vaughan–Woodbridge, Ont.

Crossroads Restaurant– Rosseau, Ont.

Cucci Ristorante–Oakville, Ont.

Dolcetto–London, Ont.

DunnEnzies Pizza–Kelowna, B.C.

Earls Kitchen + Bar - Burlington–Burlington, Ont.

Earth to Table: Bread Bar - Guelph–Guelph, Ont.

Electric Diner– Hamilton, Ont.

Elora Mill Restaurant– Elora, Ont.

Farm & Fire– Banff, AB.

Finn's Seafood, Chops and Cocktails–Victoria, B.C.

Giulietta–Toronto

Golf's Steak House & Seafood–Kitchener, Ont.

Gotham Steakhouse and Bar–Vancouver

Hart House Restaurant– Burnaby, B.C.

Haven Kitchen & Bar–Langley, B.C.

Hemingway's– Toronto

Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery– Kelowna, B.C.

Homer Street Cafe & Bar– Vancouver

Il Postino–Unionville, Ont.

Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & Bar–Bragg Creek, AB.

Joe Fortes Vancouver–Vancouver

Ki Modern Japanese + Bar - Toronto– Toronto

Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards–Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Lake House Restaurant – St.Catherine’s, Ont.

Lee– Toronto

Locale King City– King City, Ont.

LOV King West– Toronto

Lulu Bar– Calgary

Maison Selby– Toronto

Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant–Kingsville, Ont.

Miku Restaurant - Toronto–Toronto

Miku Restaurant–Vancouver

Miller Tavern– Toronto

Minami Restaurant - Vancouver–Vancouver

Minami Restaurant - Toronto–Toronto

Modavie– Montreal

Patria–Toronto

Provence Marinaside– Vancouver,

Puddicombe House– New Hamburg, Ont.

Quails' Gate Estate Winery - Old Vines Restaurant– Kelowna, B.C.

Rapscallion & Co.– Hamilton, Ont.

Riviera–Ottawa

Sassafraz– Toronto

Shaughnessy's Cove– Summerland, B.C.

Shook Kitchen– Toronto

Sofia– Toronto

Sole Restaurant– Waterloo, Ont.

Starbelly Open Kitchen + Lounge– Calgary,

Stillwaters Plate and Pour– Brantford, Ont.

Studebaker Pub and Diner– Burlington, Ont.

Tableau Bar Bistro– Vancouver,

Terrace Restaurant, Mission Hill Family Estate–West Kelowna, B.C.

Terroni Price–Toronto

The Bauer Kitchen–Waterloo, Ont.

The Bison Restaurant–Banff, AB.

The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room– Brentwood Bay, B.C.

The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery–Beamsville, Ont.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Oshawa– Oshawa, Ont.

The Lake House– Calgary

The Mule– Hamilton, Ont.

The Nash–Calgary, AB.

The Restaurant at Redstone–Beamsville, Ont.

The Sandbar Waterfront Grill– Lakeshore, Ont.

The Victor – Parq Vancouver–Vancouver

The Winery Restaurant at Peller Estates– Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Three Bears Brewery– Banff, AB.

Trattoria Timone– Oakville, Ont.

Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine–Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Trius Winery Restaurant– Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Unsworth Restaurant–Mill Bay, B.C.

Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant–Vineland, Ont.

Wildcraft–Waterloo, Ont.