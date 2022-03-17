These Ottawa neighbourhoods have the highest third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates
At least 80 per cent of residents 18 and older in three of Ottawa's 102 neighbourhoods have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as health officials continue to encourage residents to receive their booster shot.
The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study shows the three neighbourhoods with the highest third dose rates are: Island Park – Wellington Village, Old Ottawa South and Rockcliffe Park.
As of March 14, 64 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 18 and older have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Ottawa Public Health, 794,622 people aged 18 and older have received one dose, 722,795 residents have received two doses and 541,941 people have received a third dose.
Last week, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches noted that while Ottawa had "good vaccine coverage rates", many residents have not received a booster shot.
"More than ever, it is crucial that residents, especially those over the age of 50, get vaccinated with three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to maximize their protection against serious illness, complications and death from COVID-19," Etches said in a statement.
The neighbourhood of Island Park – Wellington Village has the highest rate of residents aged 18 and older with three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 84 per cent. Old Ottawa South has 83 per cent of residents 18 and over with three doses, while Rockcliffe Park is third at 80 per cent.
The neighbourhood of Vars has the highest rate of residents 5 and older with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 103 per cent, but only 74 per cent of residents 18 and older have received a third shot.
The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study looks at the vaccination rates of residents in all neighbourhoods across the city, as of March 14.
Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest third dose rates (18+)
- Island Park – Wellington Village – 84 per cent
- Old Ottawa South – 83 per cent
- Rockcliffe Park – 80.1 per cent
- Cumberland – 79.6 per cent
- Laurentian – 78.4 per cent
- Glebe – Dow's Lake – 78 per cent
- Merivale Gardens – Grenfell Glen - Pineglen - Country Place – 77.9 per cent
- Lindenlea – New Edinburgh – 77.8 per cent
- Crystal Bay – Lakeview Park – 76.7 per cent
- Hunt Club Woods – Quintarra – Revelstoke – 75.1 per cent
- Westboro - 74.8 per cent
- Trend – Arlington – 74.7 per cent
- Vars – 74.1 per cent
- Bells Corners East – 73.2 per cent
- Borden Farm – Fisher Glen – 73.2 per cent
(As of March 14, 2022)
Ottawa neighbourhoods with the lowest third dose rates (18+)
- Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont – 39.2 per cent
- Parkwood Hills – Stewart Farm – 42.1 per cent
- Bayshore – Belltown – 45.8 per cent
- Hawthrone Meadows – Sheffield Glen – 47.3 per cent
- Emerald Woods – Sawmill Creek – 49.5 per cent
- Overbrook - McArthur - 50.6 per cent
- Hunt Club Park - 52.4 per cent
- Vanier South – 52.8 per cent
- Lowertown – 52.9 per cent
- Carlington – 53.4 per cent
(As of March 14, 2022)
The total population for each Ottawa neighbourhood is based on neighbourhood population estimations as of Sept. 1, 2021.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | These Ottawa neighbourhoods have the highest third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin calls for 'self-purification' of Russia, attacks continue to batter Ukraine
A Russian airstrike ripped apart a theatre where hundreds of people have been living in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said, as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a 'self-purification' to rid his country of anyone who questions his invasion.
'We cannot remain indifferent': Russian star ballerina quits Bolshoi Ballet
One of the stars of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet, Olga Smirnova, has quit the company over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and will instead dance for the Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam.
Who's a war criminal, and who gets to decide?
President Joe Biden on Wednesday flatly called Russia's Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal' for the unfolding onslaught in Ukraine, where hospitals and maternity wards have been bombed. But declaring someone a war criminal is not as simple as just saying the words. There are set definitions and processes for determining who' a war criminal and how they should be punished.
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Book fast and be flexible: Travellers should brace for rush in bookings after COVID-19 testing requirements lifted
Experts say Canadian travellers should brace for a massive influx in bookings and rising prices now that the federal government has said it will lift the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers on April 1.
'Heartbreaking decisions' had to be made in Canada's response to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canada has had to make 'heartbreaking decisions' when confronted with images of bombed hospitals and schools in Ukraine, civilian casualties and the Ukrainian president's passionate plea for a no-fly zone over his war-ravaged country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Kanye West suspended from Instagram for posting racial slur
Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram after he posted a racial slur directed at 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah, a spokesperson for Meta confirmed to CNN.
Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Calls for increased minimum wage, as inflation rates soar in the Maritimes
If it feels like the price of seemingly everything has risen lately, it’s because it has. Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate climbed to 5.7 per cent in February — the highest it’s been since 1991.
-
'It's heartbreaking': N.S. court reviews video evidence in negligence re-trial
The final hours of Cory Rogers’s life were the focus at the re-trial of two Halifax police special constables Wednesday.
-
Nova Scotia government added to lawsuit over deaths at Halifax long-term care home
The province of Nova Scotia has been added as a defendant in a proposed class-action lawsuit against a long-term care facility in Halifax where 53 people died from COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.
Toronto
-
Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
-
Ontario arborist dies following incident involving wood chipper, witness says
An investigation is underway after a fatal industrial accident involving an arborist in Ontario on Wednesday.
-
Ontario man has warranty denied for $20,000 in car repairs over lack of paperwork
An Ontario man who bought a used car was told his warranty wouldn't cover $20,000 in repairs because he lacked the appropriate paperwork.
Montreal
-
Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old Montreal girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation
A man accused of violently beating a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's east end on Monday will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's fit to stand trial.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Chiarot to Panthers for forward Smilanic, picks
The Montreal Canadians traded defenceman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for forward Tyler Smilanic. The Canadiens also get a first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2022, previously acquired from the New York Rangers.
-
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area carpenter union receives federal funding
With the continuing skilled tradesperson shortage, the federal government is providing funding to aid in northern training opportunities.
-
Ontario Green Party leader makes Sudbury stop to talk sustainable mining
It was a day full of networking for Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, who came to Sudbury on Wednesday to learn more about sustainable mining and innovation.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
London
-
London, Ont. police seize firearms, ammunition and drugs
Two London, Ont. residents are charged after police seized firearms, ammunition and drugs as part of an investigation on Wednesday.
-
14-Storey high rise apartment building approved for main intersection in St. Thomas, Ont.
Phase 2 of a new development in the heart of St. Thomas, Ont. has received conditional approval from the city’s site plan committee.
-
Three southwestern Ontario men charged during Woodstock, Ont. human trafficking investigation
Woodstock, Ont. police have charged three individuals as part of a human trafficking investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl attacked by unknown man on her way to school: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.
-
Winnipeg's mayor renews calls for public inquiry after judge rules former city CAO accepted $327,000 bribe
The City of Winnipeg has won a court case against its former Chief Administrative Officer Phil Sheegl, prompting Winnipeg’s mayor to renew calls for a public inquiry into the matter.
-
'I have lost who I was': Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more support is needed
A Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more understanding and support for the condition is needed.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo council repeals face covering bylaw
Masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor settings in the region as of Monday.
-
Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
-
Huron-Perth group preparing for arrival of 90 Ukrainian refugees
The Multicultural Association of Perth Huron says when Ukrainians land in the region, a place to live, food, clothes and job opportunities will be waiting for them.
Calgary
-
Albertans send cash to Ukraine by renting Airbnb room without staying
Airbnb says more than 430,000 bookings have been made in Ukraine out of a community driven effort to send cash directly to Ukrainian residents, without actually spending the night.
-
New charges laid against Coutts border blockade protesters
Alberta RCMP have announced new charges against two people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts last month.
-
Calgary police implores protesters to 'stay away' from the Beltline on Saturday
Calgary police issued a plea Wednesday, asking anyone planning on protesting in the Beltline this weekend to instead "stay away."
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Ukrainian community echoes pleas from Ukraine's president for no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s personal and powerful addresses to Canadian Parliament and U.S. Congress over the last two days are hitting close to home for Saskatoon’s Ukrainian community.
-
Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon vows to not give up on her country
A Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon is committed to doing her part a world away.
-
High gas prices leading to gas and dash thefts in Weyburn, Sask., police say
As gas prices remain at an all-time high, one Saskatchewan police service says it’s noticing a trend where people fill their gas tanks and take off without paying.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to report COVID-19 data once a week
Alberta has announced it will only report COVID-19 data on Wednesdays going forward. The province will also hold a weekly COVID-19 press conference on Wednesdays.
-
Police release video of suspect vehicle in Abdullah Shah death investigation
Edmonton police are pleading with the community to send them photos or videos and help identify the suspect vehicle in the death of Abdullah Shah Sunday night.
-
'It was a pretty exciting and happy event': Paramedics deliver baby on Highway 21
A Sherwood Park couple welcomed their newest addition on the side of Highway 21 with the help of local paramedics.
Vancouver
-
'Have patience': B.C. staycations more expensive as travel rules ease during staffing crunch
Industry insiders are urging British Columbians to be patient and brace for sticker shock as the hospitality and travel industries prepare for an influx of visitors once the federal government eases pandemic restrictions.
-
Metro Vancouver eateries raise $10,000 for humanitarian aid in Ukraine
With multiple family members trapped in Mariupol, a city under siege in Ukraine, Sergiy Kuznietsov is having a hard time concentrating on running the three Ukrainian eateries he and his wife own and operate in Metro Vancouver.
-
B.C. releases in-depth data on homelessness, providing 'most accurate' picture of the problem yet
For the first time ever, the B.C. government is releasing detailed information on those who experience homelessness in the province.
Regina
-
First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons approved for development in east Regina
Regina city council voted in favour of a first-of-its-kind, sustainable Tim Hortons to be built in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters Canada
CP Rail said in a release Wednesday that it has issued 72-hour notice to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference of its plan to lock out employees on Sunday if the union and the company are unable to come to a negotiated settlement or agree to binding arbitration.
-
High gas prices leading to gas and dash thefts in Weyburn, Sask., police say
As gas prices remain at an all-time high, one Saskatchewan police service says it’s noticing a trend where people fill their gas tanks and take off without paying.