These Ottawa-area schools will reopen Tuesday after CUPE strike ends
Ontario education workers are ending their strike on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford promised to rescind a bill making it illegal for workers to strike.
On Monday, the Ford government confirmed it would repeal Bill 28. After receiving a committment in writing, CUPE confirmed it would not resume its strike on Tuesday.
Nine school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario closed schools in their districts on Monday, with students engaged in remote learning. Students at 12 schools in the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board will be participating in online learning.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the plans for school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario as the education workers continue a "political protest" this week.
REOPENING FOR IN-PERSON LEARNING
OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD
All Ottawa Catholic School Board schools will welcome students back for in-person learning effective Tuesday. SChools will operate on a regular schedule.
Before and after school programs will also be open. Bus service will resume for students who typically take a yellow bus, van or other Ottawa Student Transportation Authority vehicle.
CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST ONTARIEN
Ottawa's French public school board said in a letter to parents and teachers that schools will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday.
School transportation will resume as normal, as will daycare services. The board is asking those who borrowed Chromebooks for at-home learning to return with them to school tomorrow.
CONSEIL SCOLAIRE DE DISTRICT CATHOLIQUE DE L'EST ONTARIEN
The Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'est Ontarien says schools will be open as usual on Tuesday. They are asking students to return all equipment lent to them for virtual learning.
UPPER CANADA DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Schools in the UCDSB are reopening to students again on Tuesday. Classes will resume as usual.
"We know that this labour action has caused disruption for families, and we hope that an agreement can be reached between CUPE and the provincial government soon," the board said.
CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD OF EASTERN ONTARIO
All CDSBEO schools will reopen or in-person learning on Tuesday. Regular student transportation will also resume. Any technology borrowed for remote learning should be returned to school.
RENFREW COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
All schools in the Renfrew County District School Board will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday. Students are asked to return all district-issued Chromebooks upon their return.
RENFREW COUNTY CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Students at 12 schools in the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board can return to classes on Tuesday. They had shifted to remote learning on Monday because CUPE represents custodians at some of the schools.
LIMESTONE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
In-person laerning will resume at all schools in the Limestone District School Board on Tuesday.
ALGONQUIN AND LAKESHORE CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board is reopening all schools to in-person learning on Tuesday.
HASTINGS AND PRINCE EDWARD DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
In-person learning for all students in the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board resumes on Tuesday. Buses will be running as usual.
STILL OPEN FOR IN-PERSON LEARNING
OTTAWA-CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is open again on Tuesday for in-person learning. None of the OCDSB's employees is represented by CUPE. Schools were open on Monday.
CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST
All schools will be open again on Tuesday, according to the CECCE. They were open on Monday as well.
"CECCE schools and daycares will be open tomorrow and all week as the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) accepted the Crown's offer to return to the bargaining table, ending the means of pressure and strike," the board wrote on Twitter Monday.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
AI tool reveals what cities could look like in 2100 if climate goals not met
Net-zero climate experts at a U.K.-based price comparison company used an artificial intelligence tool to predict what major cities in the world would look like 70 years from now in the worst- and best-case climate scenarios.
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
WATCH LIVE | CSIS warned Emergencies Act would radicalize protesters and push them toward violence
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned cabinet ministers on Feb. 13 that invoking the Emergencies Act could push 'Freedom Convoy' protesters toward violence, a public inquiry was told Monday, while the mayor of Windsor, Ont., testified he hoped the act would act as a deterrent.
Expect more flight cancellations and disruptions after weekend outage, WestJet says
Flight cancellations continued today after WestJet's system-wide outage on Sunday led to halted flights, long customer service wait times and other disruptions.
Judge rules Ford, Jones immune from testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
A Federal Court judge has decided Ontario’s premier and a top minister will not have to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa due to immunity provided to them by parliamentary privilege.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida's east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said.
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
Forfeiture of stolen Bitcoin would be second largest in U.S. Department of Justice history
The United States is seeking the forfeiture of more than US$1 billion in Bitcoin stolen from the Silk Road online marketplace, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Boy, 11, dies after being struck in the head with scooter: N.B. RCMP
An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.
-
N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains
The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.
-
N.B. RCMP searching York County with helicopter for missing elderly hunter
The RCMP says an all-terrain vehicle believed to belong to an elderly man who went missing while hunting in McAdam, N.B., last month has been located in Dumfries Parish, N.B.
Toronto
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
Ontario education workers return to the negotiating table: What happens next?
The Ontario government has 'blinked' and called off legislation that limits the ability of 55,000 education workers in the province to legally strike. Here's what happens next.
-
Ontario man listed as one of Canada's 25 most wanted arrested in United Kingdom
An Ontario man listed as one of the 25 most wanted individuals in Canada has been arrested in the United Kingdom, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirms.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade stepping down
Dominique Anglade will step down after a tumultuous few years as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP). As of Dec. 1, she will resign as both party leader and as MNA the Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne riding.
-
Quebec's highest court begins hearing appeals on provincial secularism law
The Quebec government and civil liberties groups will begin presenting their arguments to the province's highest court Monday on the constitutionality of secularism law Bill 21.
-
Feds hold groundbreaking ceremony for Moderna's mRNA vaccine factory in Montreal area
The new mRNA vaccine factory being built near Montreal by Moderna will help ensure Canada's health security in the face of more pandemics that are expected in the coming decades, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm Sudbury, Ont., teen shot and killed his family, then himself
Greater Sudbury Police released more details Monday on the three deaths that took place Oct. 30 on Caruso Street in Coniston.
-
Victim identified in fatal Temiskaming Shores crash
A 53-year-old man from Temiskaming Shores was killed when the vehicle he was in crashed after leaving the road, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
London
-
London school boards to resume in-person learning starting Tuesday
It will be business as usual for students in London, Ont. on Tuesday, as local school boards have announced a return to in-person learning following CUPE’s announcement that it was ending strike action in response to the Ford government offering to rescind Bill 28.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
LPS release photo of suspect in shooting investigation
London police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a shooting incident in the city last month. Officers continue to investigate after two men arrived at a hospital on Oct. 23 and were later linked to a downtown shooting incident.
Winnipeg
-
Family feud leads to fight in Winkler: 3 hospitalized, 6 arrested
A feud between members of two families in Winkler hit a boiling point late last week, leading to a fight that put three people in hospital and several others behind bars.
-
The pedestal of a toppled statue at the Manitoba legislature is being removed
The last remnant of a statue of Queen Victoria on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature is being cleared away in the coming days, more than a year after the statue was toppled.
-
Man assaulted, carjacked while confronting men 'skulking' in neighbourhood
Police say a man was assaulted and carjacked Sunday night while trying to confront a group of men 'skulking' in the Elm Park area.
Kitchener
-
Students returning to the classroom as CUPE strike ends
With the union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario agreeing to end their mass walkout, a number of school boards are pivoting back to in-person learning.
-
Two men shot in Kitchener: police
Two men were transported to hospital Sunday night after a shooting in Kitchener’s Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive area.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
Calgary
-
'He's not breathing': Trial begins for Calgary man accused in infant's death
A Calgary father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his infant son.
-
Expect more flight cancellations and disruptions after weekend outage, WestJet says
Flight cancellations continued today after WestJet's system-wide outage on Sunday led to halted flights, long customer service wait times and other disruptions.
-
Snow hinders morning commute in and around Calgary
Recent snowfall made for a slow Monday morning commute on Calgary roads.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
'Nobody is helping': Couple frustrated over experience at Royal University Hospital
A Meadow Lake couple is frustrated after their recent experience at Royal University Hospital.
-
Man died from exposure in Prince Albert, chief says
The Chief of Montreal Lake Cree Nation says a member of the First Nation died from exposure in Prince Albert over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Baby with rare disease benefactor of Stony Plain fundraising auction
A Stony Plain woman is paying forward the generosity shown to her when her family was going through a difficult period.
-
Driver killed, 2 others injured in highway crash north of Edmonton
One person is dead and two people were taken to hospital early Monday morning following a head-on collision near Redwater, Alta.
-
At least $500K of copper wire boosted from Alberta trucking yard: RCMP
Mounties northeast of Edmonton are looking for tips from the public after hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of copper was stolen in the summer.
Vancouver
-
Fisheries officials to investigate after another humpback whale found dead in B.C.
A federal marine mammal response team will travel to Haida Gwaii on Tuesday after another dead humpback whale was found off the coast of British Columbia.
-
BC Ferries cancels all sailings on two routes Monday
All of Monday's sailings from Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay, and Langdale have been cancelled due to "adverse weather," according to an update from BC Ferries.
-
B.C.'s drug overdose deaths up 8% in September over previous year
The latest report on illicit drug toxicity deaths in British Columbia shows an eight per cent rise in fatalities this September compared to the previous year.
Regina
-
Court resumes for closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
The trial of Dillon Whitehawk resumes Monday following a six-week adjournment.
-
Sask. commits $400K to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+
The Government of Saskatchewan has committed $400,000 to support projects that enhance prevention and build safety for Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
Snowfall warnings in effect across western Sask. following weekend storm
Snowfall warnings are in effect for parts of southwest and west-central Saskatchewan Monday morning.