These men tried to use counterfeit $100 USD bills in Carleton Place, police say

These men tried to use counterfeit $100 USD bills in Carleton Place, police say

Lanark County OPP are searching for two men they say tried to use $100 counterfeit USD bills. (OPP) Lanark County OPP are searching for two men they say tried to use $100 counterfeit USD bills. (OPP)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

U.S. senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

U.S. Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as U.S. Congress' response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina