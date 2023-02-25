These frigid temperatures won't last very long

A cold snap is affecting Ottawa this weekend but above-average temperatures will be back soon.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of -11 C on Saturday with periods of light snow. The typical average high for this time of year is around -2 C.

Ottawa claimed the dubious title of world's coldest national capital for several hours Saturday morning, when it was colder than competitors such as Astana, Kazakhstan, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and Nuuk, Greenland.

Overnight, expect clouds and a low of -17 C with a wind chill around -21. The average low is -11.5 C.

Friday saw a high of -11.3 C and a low of -20.8 C.

The frigid temperatures come too late for the Rideau Canal Skateway. The National Capital Commission announced Friday the 53rd skating season is cancelled because the largely mild winter prevented the ice from ever becoming safe enough to allow skaters.

The forecast for next week reveals why the skateway never opened, as it's typical of what we've seen all winter.

Sunday's forecast high is much warmer at 0 C with a few flurries. Night will still be cold with a low of -15 C followed by a high of -5 C on Monday.

The rest of the work week includes forecast highs in the low single digits on the plus side with mostly cloudy days.