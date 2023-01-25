These are the top 25 songs that motivate

There's no motivational tool quite like a good pump-up song.

Music has the ability to get us going when nothing else will. Research has shown that listening to music can reduce anxiety and blood pressure as well as improve mood, mental alertness and even memory.

On Bell Let's Talk Day, music therapist Jennifer Buchanan appeared on CTV Morning Live to talk about the songs that motivate a specific group of people: professional public speakers.

Buchanan surveyed 45 professional speakers about the top songs that motivate them in their day-to-day work and help get them ready to speak publicly.

The full list is below, and you can find a Spotify playlist of the songs here.

The top 25 motivational songs: