These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
Ottawa's red light cameras issued a record number of tickets to drivers failing to stop for a red light last year, generating more than $18 million in revenue for the city.
Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets (68 cameras) in 2021 and 35,557 tickets (61 cameras) in 2020.
The fine for being caught running a red light by the red light cameras is $325, which includes a service fee and victim surcharge. The ticket for running the red light is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
King Edward Avenue is Ottawa's red light district, with three of the top 10 cameras located on the road through Lowertown that connects with the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.
The camera on King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street issued 4,774 tickets in 2023, while the camera on King Edward Avenue northbound on St. Andrew Street issued 3,458 tickets. The red light camera on King Edward at Besserer Street issued 1,652 tickets.
Two of Ottawa's newest red light cameras issued more than 2,000 tickets each in their first full year of operation.
The red light camera on Wellington Street southbound at Bay Street issued 2,878 tickets in 2023, after issuing 23 tickets in December 2022. The red light camera on the Vanier Parkway southbound at Presland Road issued 2,288 tickets last year, after issuing 404 tickets in its first four months of operation in 2022.
The new red light camera on Terry Fox Drive, south of Hazeldean issued 865 tickets last year.
Three of Ottawa's 85 cameras issued zero tickets in 2023.
Here is a look at the top 15 red light camera locations in 2023
- King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street – 4,774 tickets
- King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street – 3,458 tickets
- Wellington Street southbound at Bay Street – 2,878 tickets
- Vanier Parkway southbound at Presland Road – 2,288 tickets
- Walkley Road westbound at Ryder/Don Reid Drive – 1,876 tickets
- King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer Street – 1,652 tickets
- Russell Road southbound at St. Laurent Boulevard – 1,601 tickets
- Kent Street northbound at Arlington Avenue – 1,549 tickets
- Carling Avenue eastbound at Holly Acres – 1,474 tickets
- Elgin Street eastbound at Pretoria Bridge/Queen Elizabeth Driveway – 1,437 tickets
- Hunt Club Road eastbound at Downpatrick Road – 1,339 tickets
- Heron Road eastbound, 155 metres west of Bank Street – 1,058 tickets
- Carling Avenue eastbound at Island Park Drive – 1,053 tickets
- Heron Road westbound at Jefferson Street – 1,046 tickets
- Carling Avenue eastbound at Iroquois Road – 1,027 tickets
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here is everything you need to know about the April 8 solar eclipse in eastern Ontario
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
Immune system's response to infection is responsible for neurological damage -- not the infection itself
There has been a long-held belief that acute viral infections like Zika or COVID-19 are directly responsible for neurological damage, but researchers from McMaster University have now discovered that it’s our bodies' immune system response that is behind it.
A common food additive may be interfering with our gut health, study finds
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
Ukraine's president confirms he's thinking about dismissing the country's military chief
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was weighing a possible dismissal of the country's top military officer, a prospect that has shocked the nation fighting Russia's invasion and worried Kyiv's Western allies.
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Loss leaders: How grocery stores get shoppers in the door, entice them to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves goes on trial for sexual assault after a year in a Spanish jail
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves went on trial Monday, a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.
Killer Mike detained by police following altercation at the Grammy Awards after earning 3 trophies
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth time, setting a new record
Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for 'Midnights,' breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Many schools and universities in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and P.E.I. are closed Monday.
-
Provincial services, byelection delayed as Maritimes grapple with snowstorm
Snowstorm causes service delays and disruptions in the Maritimes on Monday.
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death in Paq’tnkek, N.S.
The Northeast Nova RCMP is investigating a suspicious death that happened at a home in Paq’tnkek, N.S
Toronto
-
Two-vehicle crash in downtown Hamilton leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Hamilton police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in the downtown core early Monday morning that left a man in his 60s dead and two others injured.
-
Cyclist struck near Toronto subway station suffers serious injuries
One male cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Castle Frank Station.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont., court today
The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today.
Montreal
-
Big announcement coming about Olympic Stadium roof: reports
The Quebec government and Montreal's Olympic Park CEO are scheduled to make a big announcement on Monday.
-
Full almost every night, the West Island's only homeless shelter needs funding
When the Ricochet shelter in Pierrefonds is full, clients are redirected to Montreal.
-
Boom in southern Quebec mining claims, including under people's homes, causes anxiety
There is a boom in mining claims in Quebec as prospectors anticipate explosive demand for minerals used in electric batteries.
Northern Ontario
-
Two dead, three more in hospital following a house fire in a remote First Nation community
A house fire that killed two people and injured three remains under investigation by police.
-
2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash
A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.
-
Long-serving northern Ont. politician dies
The longest-serving mayor for the City of Timmins has died.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont., court today
The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today.
-
Road reopens after hydro pole struck during on Sunday
Wellington Road at Frank Place has reopened following a crash that took out a hydro pole.
-
Aggressive marketing campaigns mark very different campaign for public dollars in city budget
A new trend is emerging as London’s public agencies, boards, and commissions vie for your money, and London city councillors set the tax rate for 2024
Winnipeg
-
Man charged after Winnipeg bus driver assaulted
A Winnipeg bus driver was assaulted on Saturday after telling a passenger he couldn’t take him to a street that wasn’t on his route.
-
Winnipeg police make impaired driving arrest after crash involving ambulance
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested a 19-year-old man on Saturday following a crash that severely damaged an ambulance.
-
Warm weather won’t stop Winnipeg ice climbers at Festiglace
Despite Sunday’s unseasonably mild temperatures, Winnipeg ice climbers raced to the summit of a 20-metre tall ice tower in the city’s St. Boniface neighbourhood for Festiglace.
Kitchener
-
Tactical officers arrest man in Kitchener
Tactical officers converged on a Kitchener neighbourhood Sunday after a man was reported brandishing a gun.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont., court today
The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today.
-
Video shows man stealing charity donation box
Police are looking for a man who was caught on a camera taking a charity donation box from a Tim Hortons restaurant in Mount Forest.
Calgary
-
91 crashes in Calgary reported as snow turns streets into slippery mess
Crews were on scene in the Beltline Sunday morning working on a traffic signal that was stuck, as snow blanketed the city.
-
2 in police custody after 3 attempted carjackings early Sunday morning in northeast Calgary
Calgary police have two people in custody following three attempted carjackings early Sunday in the northeast.
-
Do hippos like snow? Calgary Zoo offers Sparky and Lobi a frosty treat during Sunday snowstorm
Calgary Zoo’s hippos stay indoors during the winter, but staff gave them a taste of the season Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government awards nearly $1 billion hospital expansion contract to PCL
The Saskatchewan government has awarded PCL Construction with a nearly $1 billion contract to build a new tower at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
-
Former Saskatoon Air Cadet shared child porn over Snapchat, judge rules
A former Saskatoon Air Cadet was convicted for distributing child pornography last month for sharing nude photos of a fellow cadet over Snapchat.
-
Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
Edmonton
-
'We won't accept': Hundreds spend weekend protesting new UCP policies aimed at trans youth
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend in Edmonton to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
-
Valley Line LRT work set to begin on Stony Plain Road in Westmount
Work on the Valley Line West LRT expansion is set to begin in Westmount.
-
RCMP seeking missing boy in Grande Prairie
RCMP are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing early Saturday morning in Grande Prairie.
Vancouver
-
Advocates question plan to trap, study coyotes in Vancouver parks
A quiet plan to trap and study coyotes in Stanley Park and Pacific Spirit Park has a wildlife protection charity calling for a rethink.
-
As emergency calls to encampments jump dramatically, Abbotsford calls for more housing and detox beds
The Abbotsford Police Department was called to the Riverside Road and Gladys Avenue corridors almost 4,700 times in 2023, an increase of 73 per cent over the previous year.
-
This is how many games Vancouver will host during the FIFA World Cup
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced Sunday afternoon, and we now know how many games will be played in Vancouver.
Regina
-
'There is no safe use': Province defends decision to restrict harm reduction measures
The Government of Saskatchewan is defending its decision to restrict funding for several harm reduction measures last month.
-
Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
-
Sask. Viterra workers say company pulled 'switcheroo' on negotiated wage increase
The union representing Viterra workers across Saskatchewan says their employer has failed to follow through on its promised wage increases, weeks after they voted in its final contract offer.