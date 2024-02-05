These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa

Ottawa's red light cameras issued a record number of tickets to drivers failing to stop for a red light last year, generating more than $18 million in revenue for the city.

Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets (68 cameras) in 2021 and 35,557 tickets (61 cameras) in 2020.

The fine for being caught running a red light by the red light cameras is $325, which includes a service fee and victim surcharge. The ticket for running the red light is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

King Edward Avenue is Ottawa's red light district, with three of the top 10 cameras located on the road through Lowertown that connects with the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.

The camera on King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street issued 4,774 tickets in 2023, while the camera on King Edward Avenue northbound on St. Andrew Street issued 3,458 tickets. The red light camera on King Edward at Besserer Street issued 1,652 tickets.

Two of Ottawa's newest red light cameras issued more than 2,000 tickets each in their first full year of operation.

The red light camera on Wellington Street southbound at Bay Street issued 2,878 tickets in 2023, after issuing 23 tickets in December 2022. The red light camera on the Vanier Parkway southbound at Presland Road issued 2,288 tickets last year, after issuing 404 tickets in its first four months of operation in 2022.

The new red light camera on Terry Fox Drive, south of Hazeldean issued 865 tickets last year.

Three of Ottawa's 85 cameras issued zero tickets in 2023.

Here is a look at the top 15 red light camera locations in 2023