'There's hope for the future': Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa changing lives in the capital

Asking for help is often the most difficult step for young people experiencing mental health challenges.

That's why, for more than 60 years, the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa (YSB) has been hard at work to break down barriers and start difficult conversations about mental health.

"We provide counselling to youth and families, we have our crisis line and crisis chat that's available 24/7," said Heidi Nichilo, Acting Director of Mental Health at YSB.

"Somebody is always available on those lines to accept those calls. We also have our residential program and our bridges program as well to support more complex needs."

Amy Unhola is one of the countless success stories to have accessed YSB services during a time of need.

She first came to the non-profit organization four years ago.

"I was having a lot of family challenges, mental health challenges, I was dealt a hard set of cards in life but I was able to take them and come to YSB to get some support," said Unhola.

"The second I walked through the door, I had a sigh of relief. I felt at home, I felt that I could finally breathe and that things were going to be okay and that there's hope for the future.

"I am a completely different person than I was four years ago. I am in a much better place. I have support now. I found my home at YSB. I found a community," she added.

Amy Unhola is one of the countless success stories to have accessed YSB services during a time of need. (Austin Lee/CTV News Ottawa)

Unhola is now in university, studying psychology with the goal of one day giving back to the organization that has given her hope.

"My big goal is to work at the residential program as a student, and then one day, hopefully become one of their counsellors," she said. "I really want to give back to people who are like me. They were able to give me this future and this hope and this new path in life so I hope to be able to give back in some way."

Founded in 1960, YSB is now one of the largest and most comprehensive non-profit agencies offering support and counselling to youth in need across Ottawa.

The organization supports between 2,500 and 3,500 young individuals each year across its 20 locations in the capital.

Over the past few years, demand for certain services has seen an uptick.

"We've seen an increase in eating disorders, which is one of our specific programs that we offer through the youth and family counselling program," said Nichilo.

"We've also seen an increase in the complexity in terms of suicidality and self-harm behaviours. We have a team of really skilled youth and family counsellors who are very well trained and we've been increasing our training."

YSB not only offers mental health supports. The charity also helps young people experiencing homelessness, housing challenges, employment issues and overall health struggles.

"Growing up is complicated and no one can do it alone," said Suzy Fraser, YSB's director of communications. "We are here to help be it straight forward and simple or long-term. Our job is to work alongside the young person."

The organization has received numerous monetary contributions through the Bell Let's Talk initiative to help fund its walk-in counselling program, but Fraser said the impact goes beyond the financial contributions.

"The introduction of Bell Let's Talk was a thrilling moment for us because we had been talking about mental health for a long time, and when Bell Let's Talk took off, all of a sudden, everyone was talking about mental health," she said.

"It was all about breaking down stigma, opening doors and seeking help. We always say the most courageous thing a young person can do is ask for help."

Youth in need of support can call the 24/7 crisis line at 613-260-2360.

For more information on YSB and the services the organization offers, click here to visit its website.