For the first time in days, Mayor Jim Watson is responding to the public’s ongoing LRT and bus service complaints.

On Tuesday, councillor Carol Anne Meehan called out Watson during an appearance on Newstalk 580 CFRA’s ‘Ottawa Now.’

"Where is Mayor Watson on this? Where is the mayor? He's the first one there when there's good news to share but Jim has been absent on this issue and he's put Councillor Hubley out in front," said Meehan on Tuesday.

At a public event on Wednesday morning, Watson said he is not hiding. He also said additional money will be announced at next week’s transit commission meeting to solve bus service issues.