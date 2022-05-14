There is no parking allowed on Notch Road in Gatineau Park, police warn

Police in western Quebec are reminding motorists not to park along the road in Gatineau Park to access a popular trail.

The MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police says parking is prohibited on Notch Road in Chelsea, near the intersection with trail number 15.

Trail 15 in Gatineau Park leads to Pink Lake and Mackenzie King Estate.

Police say there are several no parking signs “prominently displayed” along Notch Road.

“Even if there are no no-parking signs, parking is still prohibited if the shoulder is not wide enough or if the vehicle is impeding traffic,” police said.

Just a reminder, the Gatineau Park Parkway is closed to motorists except for Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday after 1 p.m.