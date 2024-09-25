There are new safety decals on a pathway in Barrhaven. This is what they mean

New decals have been installed along a busy recreation path in Barrhaven at the Fallowfield rail crossing.

Unveiled Wednesday morning, the new signs are part of rail safety measures.

The city has partnered with Operation Lifesaver Canada to install "Look. Listen. Live." Decals, which crosses a rail line and the transitway.

The crossing does have gates and lights, but users of the path will now also see the decals prior to approaching the crossing, "to give you that quick final reminder that oh, right, I'm getting near a railroad track," says Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney, chair of the city's Transportation Committee.

"People may be distracted, on their phone, looking down; while there's an undo button on here," he said, pointing at his phone, "there is no undo button in life."

This week is Rail Safety Week in Canada.

"We're partnering with the City of Ottawa for Rail Safety Week. Similar to how we've partnered with over 100 municipalities in Canada, to promote rail safety and educate the public on the need for, really close attention being paid at these rail crossings. As you can see today, this is a major crossing that we're at," Nick McRoberts with Operation Lifesaver Canada tells CTV News Ottawa.

The Fallowfield crossing is about 500 metres southwest along the rail tracks from where a collision between a train and an OC Transpo bus occurred on Sept. 18, 2013, killing the bus driver and five passengers.

According to Operation Lifesaver Canada, 105 people were killed or suffered life-limiting, life-altering injuries on or around tracks and trains in 2023 and 73 Canadians were hurt or killed because they were on tracks or rail property illegally. Another 32 were hurt or killed at crossings.

In the first half of 2024, total railway accidents were down 15 per cent, but crossing accidents were up 11 per cent.

Canada has more than 42,000 kilometres of track, and nearly 25,000 places where railways meet roadways.

Approximately 60 per cent of public crossing accidents in Canada occur at crossings with automated warnings, such as flashing lights, bells, or gates.

The decals were supplied as part of a national partnership with municipalities, and installed by city crews. "So, this decal here is a good reminder for whether you're cycling, walking or rollerblading on this path, just to be mindful that there's a crossing coming up," says John Wambombo with Safer Roads Ottawa.