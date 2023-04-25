The view from the picket line on Day 7 of the PSAC strike

After a full week of the PSAC strike, some strikers say they want to return to work, while others will stay as long as needed.

While there is still no deal, there are indications from the federal government that progress is being made.

“We’re just going to hold the line as long as we need to,” says Megan Younge, while picketing in front of Tunney’s Pasture on Tuesday. “We’re here and we’re going to stay here until we need to leave.”

“I’m hoping for a fair deal, ideally what the union is asking for,” she says. “I think everything they’re asking for is completely fair; I hope we get a better solution for working from home and I really hope that we really push for better inclusivity, all that kind of stuff as well. It’s very important.”

“I think it’s damn well time to get back, I hope they get it done, and soon,” says Larry Leadman, who works for Statistics Canada.

“There’s a lot of frustration creeping in, let’s put it that way, and people have been out for a while. They’re seeing the public is not really in our corner. I think people just want to get back to work,” he says.

No deal yet, but talks are continuing.

“We are now at a few items to be able to get to a deal. Now, we know many services are being affected right now and we respect workers to be on strike, and we know this is hurting Canadians, that is why, I am working tirelessly with my negotiating to get to a deal,” Mona Fortier said.

Union leaders at the Tunney’s Pasture picket line say the mood changes when information hits the picket line.

“If you asked me yesterday morning, I would’ve said people are tired - people are looking to get back to work; we had a negotiator come by and give an update, and when people knew about the process, they weren’t flying blind - morale went way back up, people are excited - people are excited to escalate, people are excited to get this done quickly,” Chris Chow, PSAC Regional Representative told CTV News.

There is still no agreement on the wage issue — the hybrid work model is still at the centre of this dispute.

“Most important is the teleworking,” says Visita Leelaratna while striking at Tunney’s Pasture.

“It’s the key issue - and it’s so fundamental,” says Gilles Levasseur, a professor with uOttawa.

He says of the strike, “The thing is, it should be ending hopefully this Friday - because as a society, as the public needs it, we want that type of strike to end because it affects all of us - all Canadians; now, will that happen? The issues are so fundamentally strong, that it becomes difficult to make a consensus on what should be the proper timing to end this strike for both parties.”