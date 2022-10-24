The Valley Votes: Municipal election results from Renfrew County

It is a night of change in the Ottawa Valley as many municipalities voted in new mayors and councillors.

Arnprior

Current town councillor Lisa McGee has been elected as the next mayor of Arnprior. McGee won 52.4 pre cent of the vote. Outgoing mayor Walter Stack received 33.4 percent of the total 3571 ballots cast.

Two new councillors will also be sitting around the table at Arnprior's town hall. Chris Couper and Billy Denault will sit as elected officials for the first time. Tom Burnette, Lynn Grinstead, and Chris Toner were all re-elected to council.

Renfrew

Tom Sidney has been elected the new mayor of Renfrew after outgoing mayor Don Eady did not seek re-election. Sidney, a current town councillor, won the mayoral race by 12 votes over fellow councillor Sandi Heins.

The ballots came is as 873 votes for Sidney, 861 votes for Heins, and 691 votes for third place Michael Coulas.

Renfrew will also see a brand new slate of councillors at town hall as well. The five elected seats went to Kyle Cybulski, Andrew Dick, Jason Legris, John McDonald, and Clint McWhirter.

Pembroke

Ron Gervais was acclaimed as Pembroke's new mayor after outgoing mayor Mike LeMay chose not to seek re-election.

Brian Abdallah has been elected as deputy mayor. Joining his as part of Pembroke's city council will be Ian Kuehl, Patricia Lafreniere, Ed Jacyno, Andrew Plummer, and Troy Purcell.

Petawawa

Results out of Petawawa were still being counted at 11:30 p.m. Monday as technical difficulties are being experienced with online ballots.

McNab/Braeside

Mark Mackenzie has been elected as the new mayor of McNab/Braeside. Outgoing mayor Tom Peckett placed third in mayoral voting.

North Algona Wilberforce

James Brose has been re-elected as mayor over challenger Deborah Farr. Brose received 1220 votes to Farr's 292.

Madawaska Valley

Mark Willmer has been elected as the new mayor in Madawaska Valley. Outgoing mayor Kim Love did not seek re-election.