The trick-or-treating forecast for Ottawa on Halloween

Ghosts, goblins and other costumed children may not need to bring the rain gear while trick-or-treating in Ottawa on Halloween.

Environment Canada's forecast is no longer calling for rain in Ottawa on Monday evening.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Monday, with a high of 14 C.

As trick-or-treaters head out the door, Ottawa will see increasing cloudiness Monday evening, with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle overnight.

The low will be 7 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers Halloween evening for Brockville, Cornwall, Kemptville, Kingston, Renfrew and Pembroke.

Ottawa has received rain on three of the last four Halloween nights.

A total of 5.3 mm of rain was recorded on Oct. 31, 2021, while a record 35.2 mm of rain fell on Halloween 2019.