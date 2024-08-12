The sun rises after 6 a.m. for the first time since late April
It's a cloudy and humid start to the work week in Ottawa, with temperatures set to rise above seasonal this week.
It was 14 C at 6 a.m., while the humidity is at 100 per cent.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Monday. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 23 C with the humidex making it feel like 26.
Partly cloud tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Clearing before morning. Low 13 C.
Sunny on Tuesday. High 27 C.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.
The outlook for Thursday calls for mainly sunny. High 28 C.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 15 C.
Sunrise after 6 a.m.
Sunrise is after 6 a.m. today as the days begin to get shorter and the days of summer near an end.
Sunrise today is at 6:01 a.m.
Ottawa will see 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight today, two minutes less daylight than on Sunday. On Tuesday, Ottawa will have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.
On August 1, the sunrise was at 5:47 a.m.
The last time the sunrise was after 6 a.m. was April 24.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Pure Country 94's The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord starts Monday
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What a lottery winner says he would never do after winning $100K prize
When the unimaginable happens and a big lotto win hits, it can be life-changing. CTVNews.ca spoke with one lucky player to find out what the windfall taught him.
'Unauthorized' helicopter flight ends with crash on hotel roof in Australia, killing pilot
A man died after an unauthorized helicopter flight in Queensland, Australia ended in a crash on a hotel roof early Monday morning, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of people from the building as flames engulfed the aircraft.
U.S. orders missile submarine to the Middle East
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defence Department said Sunday.
'Cruisezilla' passenger ships have doubled in size since 2000, environmental group warns
Cruise ships have doubled in size over the past two decades, a precedent that could lead to even bigger vessels plying our oceans in the future and bringing potential problems, a new report has warned.
From farm to table: How extreme weather affects prices along the food supply chain
Extreme weather events like fires, floods, heat waves and droughts pose an increasing risk to Canada’s food supply chain, putting pressure on prices all the way to the grocery store shelf, say experts.
More Russians are urged to flee Ukraine's cross-border attack as the Kremlin scrambles to respond
An official in the Kursk border region of Russia on Monday urged more residents to evacuate due to the 'very tense situation' in the area, where Russian forces are still scrambling to respond to a surprise Ukrainian attack after almost a week of fierce fighting.
Death toll in Uganda rubbish heap collapse reaches 24 as rescue teams find more victims
The death toll from a mountain of rubbish that collapsed in the Ugandan capital rose to 24 on Monday as rescuers with excavators continued searching for victims, according to the city authority.
Major wildfire rages out of control on fringes of Greek capital; hundreds of firefighters deployed
A major forest fire was raging out of control on the northern fringes of the Greek capital Monday, triggering numerous evacuation orders for Athens suburbs and outlying areas as strong winds hampered the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and dozens of water-dropping planes.
CNN exclusive: Do celebrities’ voices matter in elections? New Harvard study finds they do
Former U.S. president and Republican nominee Donald Trump brought out Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock to the RNC last month, while Megan Thee Stallion, George Clooney and Jennifer Aniston are among the star-powered artists who have voiced support for Vice President Kamala Harris in her White House bid.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Bide Awhile shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., asking for donations to help two dozen kittens
Bide Awhile Animal Shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., is asking for help supporting 24 kittens.
-
Airlines flee small cities, cutting key links to rest of the country
From his office overlooking the runway at Gander International Airport, Reg Wright can see all flights in and out of his corner of Newfoundland.
-
On the lookout: New Brunswick bird watcher finds his 400th species of bird
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
Toronto
-
Stabbing in Scarborough sends man to hospital: TPS
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough on Monday morning. Police said the incident happened at Eglinton and Falmouth avenues, just west of Danforth Road, at 5:50 a.m.
-
Trilly the moose dies at Toronto Zoo at age of 11
Trilly the moose, a long-time resident of the Toronto Zoo’s Canadian Domain, passed away last week, zoo staff confirmed Monday.
-
Police searching for suspect after suspected hate-motivated assault at Toronto restaurant
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a restaurant in Toronto's Beach neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
Best team in MLB! Montreal Expos fans, players look back at tragic '94 season
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
-
Dorval Tunnel flooded with water, commuters asked to avoid area
The heavy rainfall has caused water to accumulate in the Dorval Tunnel.
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Montreal's South Shore
A boil water advisory has been lifted for several municipalities on Montreal's South Shore.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 69 reopened following motorcycle crash in Estaire
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed a third crash on a northern Ontario highway Sunday, saying a motor vehicle collision in Estaire closed northbound lanes of Highway 69 for more than two hours.
-
Hwy. 17 reopened near Nairn Centre after crash
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 17 is reopened between Espanola and Nairn Centre after a crash on Sunday afternoon.
-
Highway 11 reopened between Hearst and Kapuskasing after crash
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 is reopened Monday morning after being closed between Hearst and Kapuskasing following a crash Sunday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven year old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
-
Search for missing swimmer in Leamington
Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.
-
No injuries reported in apartment fire
Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire in the 900-block of Pelissier Street, near Erie Street West.
London
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
-
Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
-
Detour in place Monday for Thames Valley Parkway maintenance work
Starting Monday, a section of the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Gibbons Park and Oxford Street will be temporarily closed for maintenance work.
Kitchener
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
-
Ontario police reporting 'sharp increase' in motorcyclist fatalities: OPP
Provincial police said 36 motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year.
-
Three vehicles extensively damaged after crash in Kitchener
Multiple vehicles could be seen with extensive damage after a late morning collision in Kitchener.
Barrie
-
Cricket is the new pickleball for Barrie youth
Cricket is making headlines across Simcoe County.
-
Dog saved, cat dies in Alliston fire
One person was sent to hospital, a dog was saved, and a cat died as a result of a fire in Alliston Saturday evening.
-
NEW
NEW Parry Sound residents speak out against the possible removal of Waubuno pedestrian Bridge
A grassroots group of Parry Sound residents is speaking against the removal of the Waubuno Pedestrian Bridge on Rotary and Algonquin Regiment Fitness Trail.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba has beefed up efforts to fight retail theft, retailers hope for more
Manitoba's recent efforts to curb retail theft are working, by many accounts, and some businesses are hoping for more permanent changes.
-
Wildfire smoke impacting air quality in parts of Manitoba
Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in a number of Manitoba communities on Monday morning.
-
'It's been very emotional': Dakota Family Foods closes after 20 years
After two decades in business, a beloved independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is shutting its doors for good.
Calgary
-
Hiker in distress transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance
A woman hiking in Kananaskis Country was transported to Foothills hospital Saturday by STARS Air Ambulance.
-
Cavalry FC knock off Halifax 3-2 to move up to third place
Cavalry FC are staging a late-season rally that continued Saturday, as they defeated Halifax Wanderers FC 3-2 in a game played at ATCO Field.
-
Final stages of water infrastructure project to close intersection in Lethbridge starting Monday
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
Edmonton
-
Here's the latest on Alberta's wildfire situation
On Sunday afternoon, there were 112 wildfires burning in Alberta's fire protection area. Ten were classified as out-of-control.
-
Paris closes out 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Paris is closing out two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a star-studded sunset show in France’s national stadium, handing over hosting duties for the Summer Games to the next city in line: Los Angeles in 2028.
-
'It was amazing': Riverhawks clinch first playoff win in front of record-setting crowd
The Edmonton Riverhawks made franchise history Saturday night.
Regina
-
'Having fun': Regina BMX race draws in athletes of all ages
Regina's 13th Avenue BMX hosted the 2024 Sask Cup race over the weekend.
-
Here's a look at the early candidates for Regina's fall municipal election
With a busy fall election season approaching, several candidates have announced their intentions to run for a spot on Regina's city council.
-
Heavy smoke but no injuries reported in central Regina house fire
No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a seemingly abandoned home in central Regina on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Hilltops kick off season with win over Edmonton Huskies
The Saskatoon Hilltops kicked off their season in style, taking to SMF Field for their home opener against the Edmonton Huskies.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for two armed robbery suspects in vehicle stolen from Edmonton
Saskatchewan RCMP are on the hunt for two armed suspects believed to be driving a stolen silver 2017 Toyota Camry.
-
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford Airshow touts sold-out weekend as RCAF celebrates 100th anniversary
Organizers of the Abbotsford International Airshow celebrated a sold-out weekend as thousands descended on the Fraser Valley to take in the sights and sounds provided by vintage aviation machines and modern military aircraft.
-
The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight. Here's how to watch it in B.C.
British Columbians might want to stay up late on Sunday, as the annual celestial light show known as the Perseid meteor shower will be dazzling in the sky.
-
Demotion of VicPD officer who leaked documents to media will be reviewed: OPCC
The decision to demote a member of the Victoria Police Department who allegedly provided confidential reports to the media will be reviewed, according to B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
Vancouver Island
-
Demotion of VicPD officer who leaked documents to media will be reviewed: OPCC
The decision to demote a member of the Victoria Police Department who allegedly provided confidential reports to the media will be reviewed, according to B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
-
Lightning expected to continue to challenge B.C. wildfire crews
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior Sunday as the wildfire service reports more than 1,000 lightning strikes in the region since Friday.
-
Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers
Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.