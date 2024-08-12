The sun rises after 6 a.m. for the first time since late April

It's a cloudy and humid start to the work week in Ottawa, with temperatures set to rise above seasonal this week.

It was 14 C at 6 a.m., while the humidity is at 100 per cent.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Monday. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 23 C with the humidex making it feel like 26.

Partly cloud tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Clearing before morning. Low 13 C.

Sunny on Tuesday. High 27 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for mainly sunny. High 28 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 15 C.

Sunrise is after 6 a.m. today as the days begin to get shorter and the days of summer near an end.

Sunrise today is at 6:01 a.m.

Ottawa will see 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight today, two minutes less daylight than on Sunday. On Tuesday, Ottawa will have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.

On August 1, the sunrise was at 5:47 a.m.

The last time the sunrise was after 6 a.m. was April 24.