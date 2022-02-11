It’s Black History Month and Ottawa schools are celebrating by honouring our black community and political leaders in a number of ways.

Students at St. Pius X High School recently formed a Black Students Association to ensure history and voices are not ignored.

"It’s important to learn about your history and where it originates from. Because there’s a lot of significance within it," says Grade 12 student Abigail Addae-Owusu. "I get to relate to a lot of the black students at Pius. Before, I didn’t really feel like I had a voice, and I feel like the BSA gives me that opportunity."

Political leaders, Coun. Rawlson King and MP Yasir Naqvi recently addressed the students at their last weekly event.

"The BSA listens to Black voices here at Pius," says Grade 11 student Armani Reynolds. "We do events, we do spirit weeks and we just do weekly meetings which are really fun."

It’s not just the voice from students, teachers note the importance of Black history.

"We want to encourage students to learn more about Black history which has not been included in the curriculum in some cases," says teacher Travis Toussaint. "And we want to expand their knowledge and other people's knowledge on Black history."

"Part of Black History Month is it’s not just a month," says teacher Sandra de Souza. "The BSA is really pushing for us to do activities all year round."

These students at St. Pius X will be the future leaders in our community, and Black History Month ensures they have all the knowledge they need to succeed.

"Trying to learn more about Black excellence, Black love, and Black joy,” says Grade 12 student Osose Inegbenose. "As young Black teenagers, we need to learn more about that. We need to have that information. I feel like it just makes us understand our place in society, our place in life. And it just helps us move forward."