OTTAWA -- Cold temperatures this week will keep last night's snow on the ground, with Christmas now just 10 days away.

Environment Canada says Ottawa will start today with a 40% chance of more flurries this morning and early afternoon. Any lingering flurries will clear up later this afternoon. Winds will gust upwards of 50 kilometres an hour. Today's temperature will fall to -7C this afternoon, with a wind chill of -16C.

No snow is forecasted for tonight, with a low of -14C and a wind chill of -22C overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud starts the work week on Monday with a high of -4C, but a wind chill of -17C as you head out the door in the morning.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, Ottawa should see cloudy skies with a high of -4C.