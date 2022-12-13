'The snow is coming': Storm to bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa at the end of the workweek
It's going to be a snowy end to the week in Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning of heavy snow Thursday night and all day on Friday.
"We know the snow is coming," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says as the storm slowly moves towards the region.
"It's going to be 24-30 hours and the amounts of snow quite uncertain right now, depends on the storm track."
The agency has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa calling for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow Thursday night and Friday.
Environment Canada says a "strong low pressure system" will move into eastern Ontario Thursday evening, with snow becoming heavy at times Thursday night into Friday.
Hazardous travel conditions due to heavy snowfall and poor visibilities," Environment Canada said in a statement. "The Friday morning commute may be significantly impacted. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."
Phillips describes the storm as "mammoth", as the Colorado low brings snow, freezing rain and ice pellets towards Ontario and Quebec.
"It's really one of the largest I've ever seen and clearly it is slow moving," Phillips told CTV Morning Live Wednesday morning.
The forecast calls for Ottawa to receive only snow, while Phillips says southwestern Ontario will be dealing with rain, ice pellets, freezing rain and snow.
The special weather statement covers all of eastern Ontario. Environment Canada says areas from Kingston to Brockville, Prescott and Cornwall will see 15 to 25 cm of snow. Pembroke, Renfrew, Arnprior, Calabogie and the Ottawa Valley will see 10 to 15 cm of snow.
Ottawa has received 25 cm of snow since the start of November, including 12 cm last Sunday.
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas, Phillips says this will guarantee you'll see snow on the ground on Dec. 25.
"This is like a pre-Christmas gift," Phillips said. "This ensures you're going to have a White Christmas because you're going to have that beautiful snow on the ground and then the temperatures are going to fall."
WINTER DRIVING TIPS
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding motorists to adjust their driving due to the conditions.
Police are offering the following tips for motorists when snow starts to fall.
- Drive according to current road and weather conditions. Reduce your speed when adverse weather conditions arise.
- Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Remember, longer stopping distances may be required.
- Be able to see and be seen. Clean frost and snow off all windows, mirrors, and lights.
- Consider installing four winter tires on your vehicle, install good wiper blades and keep an ample supply of windshield washer fluid in your vehicle
- Give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Consider postponing or cancelling your trip if the weather does not improve
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Influencers fraud: 8 charged in social media 'pump-and-dump' stock scheme
The U.S. government on Wednesday charged eight men of earning more than US$100 million in illicit stock market profits by manipulating their novice-investor followers on social media.
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
Winnipeg police commit to working with First Nations groups on landfill search
Police are to be part of a committee led by First Nations groups to determine the feasibility of recovering the remains of two Indigenous women believed to at a landfill outside Winnipeg.
BREAKING | Canada revoking sanctions exemptions for Nord Stream turbines
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada is revoking the exemptions to sanctions that allowed a Montreal company to repair turbines for a natural gas pipeline operated by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
House of Commons adjourns for the year, ending fall sitting early
The House of Commons has adjourned for the year, after MPs unanimously agreed to wrap up the fall sitting a few days early. While MPs were scheduled to stick around until Friday, after a jam-packed political fall, all sides agreed to finish off their work in the Chamber on Wednesday.
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
What's holding up health-care improvements? Minister blames the premiers
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
Rights group alleges multiple Canadian fast-food chains engaging in animal cruelty, poor treatment of chickens
The Canadian chapter of an animal welfare group is giving several major fast-food chains a 'very poor' grade when it comes to their treatment of chickens during the food production process, but groups and companies dispute findings.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new top Mountie says public wants to keep RCMP despite mass shooting response
The RCMP's new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.B. education minister calls 11-year-old a 'prop' for speaking out about her education
The debate over language in New Brunswick led to raised voices and accusations Wednesday in the legislature.
-
Two sent to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash near Labrador airport
Two people with serious injuries were airlifted to hospital Wednesday after their small plane crashed near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Toronto
-
This is how Toronto is preparing for this week's winter storm
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
'We love you': Memorial for Toronto subway stabbing victim grows
A memorial at a west-end Toronto subway station is serving as a stark reminder of the latest violent incident to take place on the TTC which left a woman dead last week.
-
Ontario man living the dream hosting World Cup in Qatar
Most of the action at the World Cup is on the field, but for those in the stadium seats there's another show – this one features a Canadian talent.
Montreal
-
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
More adoptions, less socialization? Montreal dog attacks rose in 2022, data shows
As the number of dogs in Montreal has increased, so has the number of reported dog bites and other aggressive behaviours. That's according to data from the city, which shows an increase in reported dog-related incidents of about 18 per cent since last year.
-
Quebec man guilty of murdering young sons in October 2020, sentenced to life in jail
Michael Chicoine has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the October 2020 killings of his young sons.
Northern Ontario
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge-alone sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.
-
Troy Crowder, former NHLer and Sudbury political candidate, guilty of fraud
Former NHLer Troy Crowder was found guilty in Sudbury court Wednesday of fraud charges involving his ex-wife.
-
Sudbury council delays decision on fire hall consolidation
At Sudbury city council Tuesday evening, the issue of amalgamating some of the city’s 24 fire and paramedic stations was deferred to mid-January.
London
-
Public safety warning issued for man charged with more than 30 sexual assault offences
London police have issued a public safety warning for a London, Ont. man charged with more than 30 sexual assault offences, stemming from alleged online interactions with a teenaged girl that began in 2018.
-
Freezing rain to batter region, warning issued
A freezing rain warning is in effect for London-Middlesex and parts of the region as a strong Colorado low takes aim at the area overnight Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Pedestrians struck in London’s southwest end
Charges are pending after two pedestrians were struck in southwest London, according to police. Witnesses say a female pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police commit to working with First Nations groups on landfill search
Police are to be part of a committee led by First Nations groups to determine the feasibility of recovering the remains of two Indigenous women believed to at a landfill outside Winnipeg.
-
Extended parking ban set to come into effect; Winnipeggers not bothered by the weather
With the significant amount of snow expected in the coming days, the city is getting ready to extend the snow route parking ban.
-
Winnipeg police dog bites kid at school
Winnipeg police are investigating after a police dog bit a student during a school presentation on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Two die of suspected overdoses in Waterloo region Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.
-
What happens if it’s a snow day tomorrow?
Snow days are a rite of passage for kids living in southwestern Ontario, and the two words can make or break a day’s plans after a heavy snowfall.
-
Kitchener, Ont. correctional officer on administrative leave, accused of sexual assault
A correctional officer at a women’s prison in Kitchener, Ont. has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault investigation, according to police.
Calgary
-
Flames defenceman Chris Tanev on the road to recovery after taking puck to the head
Flames defenceman Chris Tanev wasn't on the ice on Wednesday for the morning skate, but that was expected. Tanev is still feeling the affects of taking a puck to the head in Monday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens.
-
Have you seen her? 13-year-old Calgary girl missing since November
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them locate a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the end of November.
-
'Everybody's struggling right now': Charities seeing fewer donations this holiday season
When times were good, the Salvation Army's Toy Angels program would pack gift bags for 6,000 children. This year, volunteers will be lucky to accommodate just 2,500 kids.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital worker assault prompts call for parking changes
A union representing health care workers in Saskatchewan wants a designated staff parkade built at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH).
-
Saskatoon's Granite Curling Club closing forever
Saskatoon’s Granite Curling Club is closing for good.
-
Sask. boy fatally strangled his mother, court hears
New details emerged about how a 13-year-old boy killed his own mother during a court hearing in Nipawin, Sask.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
-
Catalytic converter thieves busted at Edmonton International Airport: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after Mounties say they were caught cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle at Edmonton's airport.
-
Edmonton emergency wait times the longest they have been in 7 years: FOIP documents
Emergency department wait times at Edmonton hospitals are the longest they’ve been since 2015, data from Alberta Health Services has revealed.
Vancouver
-
Police identify man fatally shot in Chilliwack neighbourhood Tuesday night
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack after a man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood Tuesday night.
-
Province, City of Vancouver partner to build 90 units of modular housing for Downtown Eastside residents
The province and the City of Vancouver are unveiling a plan to build 90 modular housing units to help alleviate homelessness in the Downtown Eastside.
-
Mini-train mayhem: Limited TransLink passes sell out swiftly, hit the secondary market
Almost immediately after TransLink's new light-up SkyTrain replica Compass keychains sold out, they hit the secondary market at a steep mark-up.
Regina
-
$98.1M Regina police budget approved for 2023 by city council
The Regina Police Service (RPS) requested increased budgets for both 2023 and 2024 during deliberations on Wednesday – with an operating budget of more than $98 million approved in 2023.
-
Judge dismisses Regina councillors' court application against city manager
A judge has dismissed an application by two city councillors asking court to compel Regina's city manager to include funding to solve homelessness in the proposed 2023-24 budget.
-
Fine structure for snow removal 'unreasonable': Landlords Association
The Saskatchewan Landlords Associations (SKLA) is calling the City of Regina’s fine structure for its snow removal bylaw “unreasonable” in certain situations.