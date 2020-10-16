OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of a Halloween scare at Lansdowne Park.

Just hours before it was scheduled to open, Saunders Farm and the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group announced the postponement of The Sawmill at Lansdowne.

The new Halloween attraction was set to open for the season on Friday night.

In a statement, Saunders Farm and OSEG said with cases of COVID-19 continuing to rise in Ottawa and across Ontario, they decided to postpone The Sawmill until next year.

"We are tremendously disappointed that we won't be able to terrify and delight our guests at Lansdowne this year. Ultimately, the safety of our guests and of our staff is of paramount importance. We know now isn't the time to be taking extra risks," said Mark Saunders, owner of Saunders Farm.

"We can't wait to collaborate with OSEG again next year to blow the roof off the Halloween celebrations in Ottawa."

All tickets purchased for this year's event will be honoured when The Sawmill returns to Lansdowne in 2021. For more information, call 613-838-5440.