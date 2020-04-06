OTTAWA -- The Royal has opened a new, temporary clinic to help people with urgent mental health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the C-Prompt Clinic is to prevent urgent needs from becoming emergencies.

In a statement, The Royal says the C-Prompt clinic will provide key intervention services such as assessments, medication, psychotherapy, and system navigation to help those most at risk of worsening mental health or hospitalization during the pandemic.

The services at the C-Prompt clinic are available by referral only from a family doctor or psychologist. It will not accept walk-in patients.

Most services will be offered by videoconference or phone.

Anyone who is struggling with their mental health during the pandemic is encouraged to reach out to their family doctor, nurse practitioner or psychiatrist for help. Care providers can refer adults who are at risk of worsening mental health or hospitalization to the C-Prompt Clinic.

The Royal says “increased stress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with reduced access to supports and services, has the potential to exacerbate mental health issues for many individuals in our community.”

The C-Prompt Clinic will operate Monday to Friday, and will remain open as long as it is needed to address mental health needs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.