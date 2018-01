CTV Ottawa





The Rideau Canal Skateway is officially open.

This is the 48th skating season. The National Capital Commission says a 5.4 stretch is open from Bronson to Pretoria.

An official kickoff will take place at the Fifth Avenue rest area at 11 am.

Still no word on when the rest of the canal will open.

Skaters are urged to bundle up as the capital remains under an extreme cold warning.