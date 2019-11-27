OTTAWA -- THE RIDE, an annual cycling fundraiser that has raised millions for the Ottawa Hospital, has been cancelled.

In a letter sent to participants the hospital says “ ..every event has its cycle. After deep consideration and review of our full event experience, we wanted to share with you that THE RIDE, powered by Mattamy Homes, has come to its natural end.. you should be proud of what THE RIDE has accomplished because of your passion and dedication”.

A new event appears to be on the horizon. The letter goes on to say the “wheels are already turning”.

And President and CEO of the Ottawa Hospital Foundation, Tim Kluke, confirms in a statement to CTV Ottawa, “We remain committed to hosting a signature event that will engage our entire community. We saw that with THE RIDE, and we look forward to bringing a new fundraising experience to support our city’s most important health-care institution, The Ottawa Hospital.”

THE RIDE was rebranded, and moved to a closed course within the city, after a fatal 2014 accident along the event route. 40-year old cyclist Laurie Strano died after she was struck by a garbage truck on River Road near Doyle. She was a participant in what was then called Ride the Rideau.

Over it’s ten year run THE RIDE raised 14 million dollars for leading-edge research at the Ottawa Hospital.