The Ottawa Lebanese Festival celebrates the best in Middle Eastern cuisine and entertainment
For 34 years, Ottawa’s Lebanese Festival has delighted the capital, bringing the best of Lebanon to visitors and residents alike.
Tradition, food, family and friends are a key to its success, the five-day event attracting thousands to the St. Elias Centre just off Riverside Drive.
Festival chair George Hanna says along with food and tradition there is a midway, venders and live acts on the main stage every night, including singer-songwriter Karl Wolf on Thursday.
"All of the volunteers are out working and getting things ready to make the best Lebanese food and experience you can get anywhere in the city," Hanna said. "It’s so important I think for all Lebanese being able to showcase to everybody else hey look at us look at the Lebanese people,"
The festival is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weeknights, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Ottawa Lebanese Festival wraps up on Sunday.
BREAKING High-profile Liberal minister to announce he is not running in next election, quitting cabinet: sources
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is set to announce as early as Thursday that he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position, multiple Liberal sources tell CTV News.
More Americans are searching online about moving to Canada. But will they come here?
In the last few weeks, there has been a surge in the number of Americans searching online about moving to Canada and recent political events appear to have been a major catalyst.
'One screen, two movies': Conflicting conspiracy theories emerge from the Trump rally shooting
A former president is wounded in a shooting, the gunman quickly neutralized, and all of it is caught on camera. But for those who don't believe their eyes, that's just the start of the story.
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office vandalized in Montreal
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office in Montreal was vandalized early Thursday morning.
6 bodies were found in a Bangkok hotel room with no signs of violence. Police think they know why
Should visitors to Thailand be concerned about their safety after six people were found dead in a locked hotel room in Bangkok?
Tail hair cut off multiple horses outside Alberton: P.E.I. RCMP
The Prince Edward Island RCMP is asking for the public’s help after three horses recently had their tails cut off.
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
Mississauga, Ont., nursing home evacuated of more than 100 residents amid flooding
First responders say it took nearly 12 hours to rescue more than 100 residents from a flooded Mississauga, Ont., long-term care home after torrential rain pummelled the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
RNC takeaways: Biden isn't the only older man keeping health details under wraps
Republicans welcomed JD Vance as Donald Trump's running mate on the same night devoted to blasting U.S. President Joe Biden's leadership on the world stage. Here are some takeaways from Day 3 of the RNC.
New Brunswick premier promises to lower province's HST rate to 13 per cent if re-elected
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday morning he will lower the province’s HST rate from 15 to 13 per cent if re-elected.
Tail hair cut off multiple horses outside Alberton: P.E.I. RCMP
The Prince Edward Island RCMP is asking for the public’s help after three horses recently had their tails cut off.
Toronto rapper's firearms charges dropped after police breached his rights, 'tailored' court testimonies: judge
A Toronto rapper's firearm charges have been dropped after a judge found police breached his Charter rights and gave “tailored” testimonies while on the stand.
'Our loading bays are flooded, our freezer is broken:' North York food bank appeals for help
A massive summer storm which brought flooding to Toronto earlier this week also dealt a blow to one of the city's major food banks.
More Americans are searching online about moving to Canada. But will they come here?
In the last few weeks, there has been a surge in the number of Americans searching online about moving to Canada and recent political events appear to have been a major catalyst.
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office vandalized in Montreal
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office in Montreal was vandalized early Thursday morning.
Quebec filmmaker denied replacement hand after airplane propeller accident
The War Amps is speaking out after one of its members who lost most of his hand in an airplane propeller accident was denied coverage by Quebec for a mechanical hand.
Northern Ont. man charged after allegedly chasing, threatening people with bat
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with three counts of assault after police received a call about a suspect threatening and chasing people with a baseball bat last weekend.
Shelter in place lifted for Kejick Bay by police in northwestern Ont.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, police in northwestern Ontario lifted a shelter in place for residents of Kejick Bay, Lac Seul First Nation, following an 'ongoing threat to public safety.'
One dead in crash on Highway 101 east of Timmins
Few details are available, but Ontario Provincial Police say one person died as a result of a crash on Highway 101 east of Timmins on Wednesday evening.
Ford to add 150 jobs, increase production in Windsor, Ont.
Ford Motor Company is expected to increase engine production volumes and add jobs in Windsor as a result of the production volumes of Super Duty trucks in Oakville.
Cyclist in 'critical condition' after crashing in Chatham-Kent
Around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a group of cyclists were riding single file, northbound on Charing Cross when the lead cyclist hit gravel and lost control of their bike.
Repeat offender arrested by Windsor police
In late May, police said a 33-year-old man was granted bail for multiple charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing from police.
Fatal crash in Elgin County involving cyclist
A cyclist has died after a crash with a passenger vehicle in Elgin County. Dutton-Dunwich fire was on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line.
'I saw a lot of police running towards the house,' London Police shoot man after responding to a report of domestic violence.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
Over 400 empty homes in London unlikely to face a vacancy tax despite local housing crisis
A consultant’s study has poured cold water on London city council’s idea to charge an additional tax on vacant homes. On Wednesday, the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) discussed a report that determined that a 3 per cent residential vacancy tax would be cost prohibitive for London City Hall to inspect and administer.
Waterloo, Ont. garage door company calls imitation websites 'absolutely disgusting' for scamming clients
A garage door business in Waterloo, Ont. says scammers tricked their customers into paying ridiculous fees for subpar services using imitation websites.
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
8,000-plus drivers charged during police highway crack-down
Failing to share the roadways was a major concern during Operation Safe Driver Week.
Driver punched, removed from vehicle by passenger who took off with car: OPP
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
McKee challenges life sentence as ‘cruel and unusual punishment’
Brad McKee challenges mandatory life sentence as cruel and unusual punishment under the Charter following 2022 conviction of first-degree murder.
Former head of Manitoba health body got $603,000 the year of his departure
The former head of Manitoba's provincial health authority received $603,000 last year -- the year in which he left the organization.
'These events are unacceptable': Manitoba government investigating apartment mass eviction
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
'It's a scam': Flood of fake missing child posts on social media prompt warning
You may come across a Facebook post about a missing child or a lost pet – it may tug on your heartstrings and you may be trying to help, but that is exactly what scammers are counting on.
BREAKING Calgary officially moves to Stage 2 water restrictions
Calgarians are now able to resume limited outdoor water use as city officials made the shift to Stage 2 water restrictions.
Kananaskis hiking trail closed after 'multiple grizzly bears' spotted in the area
A hiking trail in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, is closed because of bear sightings.
Construction begins on Calgary's new flood wall
The city is breaking ground on a new flood barrier along Memorial Drive designed to help protect to Calgary communities that were severely impacted by flooding more than 10 years ago.
Josh Classen's forecast: Heat wave rolls on, with a smoke risk this weekend
A heat warning remains in effect for Edmonton and almost all of Alberta. For most of central and northern Alberta, the heat wave will last into early next week.
How to beat the heat in Edmonton without AC
Things are heating up again in Edmonton with highs above 30 C expected to last until early next week.
Teacher, students who witnessed deadly classroom attack in Leduc testify during murder trial
Family and friends of a Leduc teen who was killed while attending school packed into a Wetaskiwin courtroom this week.
'Build it and they will come': Council commits to next steps for Currie Field replacement
Regina City Council committed to taking the next steps towards replacing Currie Field.
Is SGI's vehicle noise policy making streets more peaceful one year in?
SGI rolled out their new vehicle noise policy one year ago, a policy intended to reduce the amount of noisy vehicles on city streets.
Magnet Hill in Swan Valley area becomes popular tourist attraction
A natural wonder in western Manitoba has become a popular tourist attraction.
Police say hospital 'bomb threat' might just have been man seeking care for chemical exposure
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) were under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning, but police soon discovered it may have been a misunderstanding.
Saskatoon homeowners try their luck with clover lawns
As the summer heat wears on, enjoying some time on your lawn can be a nice way to spend the day.
Food prices expected to ease in Sask. in coming months, expert says
Between supply chain issues and inflation, food prices have seen sharp increases over the past few years.
Evacuation order issued due to Shetland Creek wildfire south of Ashcroft, B.C.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for a fire south of Ashcroft, B.C.
'Frustration and fear': B.C. MLA speaks out after string of northern ER closures
An MLA from northeastern B.C. is speaking out following a string of hospital ER closures in Fort St. John, the largest city in the region.
More than 2 dozen heat records tumble in B.C. as warnings spread
More than two dozen daily heat records were broken or tied in British Columbia on Wednesday as sweltering temperatures swept across the province.
A decade after Insite, drug policy landscape is still being shaped in B.C.
In 2021, the Vancouver-based Drug User Liberation Front approached Health Canada with a proposal.
Diving team practises eliminating underwater explosives off of Vancouver Island
Roughly a dozen Canadian Armed Forces members are diving into the waters off Metchosin, learning how to safely dispose of underwater explosives.
B.C. court rejects law society's bid for injunction to pause Legal Professions Act implementation
B.C. lawyers' efforts to halt the implementation of a provincial law creating a single regulator for lawyers, notaries public and paralegals suffered a setback Wednesday, as the B.C. Supreme Court refused to grant a temporary injunction pausing the transition.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.