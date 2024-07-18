The Ottawa Lebanese Festival celebrates the best in Middle Eastern cuisine and entertainment

For 34 years, Ottawa’s Lebanese Festival has delighted the capital, bringing the best of Lebanon to visitors and residents alike.

Tradition, food, family and friends are a key to its success, the five-day event attracting thousands to the St. Elias Centre just off Riverside Drive.

Festival chair George Hanna says along with food and tradition there is a midway, venders and live acts on the main stage every night, including singer-songwriter Karl Wolf on Thursday.

"All of the volunteers are out working and getting things ready to make the best Lebanese food and experience you can get anywhere in the city," Hanna said. "It’s so important I think for all Lebanese being able to showcase to everybody else hey look at us look at the Lebanese people,"

The festival is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weeknights, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Ottawa Lebanese Festival wraps up on Sunday.