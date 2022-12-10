'The need is getting higher': Kingston makes a push for the Salvation Army Toy Drive

Donning antlers and Santa hats, runners took to the streets of Kingston, Ont. on Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army's Toy Drive.

Hosted by the Salvation Army and the Running Room, participants dressed up in their best festive gear to walk or run up to five kilometres. The run is just one held in cities across the country.

Elizabeth Kim, the Christmas coordinator with the Salvation Army in Kingston, says the need for toys is greater this year, while donations are down as people feel the crunch from inflation.

"We had a 37 per cent increase last year and then we had another…10 per cent increase this year,” Kim said. "The need is getting higher."

Kim says about 100 people joined the run this year, raising thousands of dollars for this year's campaign.

Across town another push for donations at the Rocking Horse Toy Store on Princess Street, as the Bell Media Radio Stations Move FM 98.3 and Pure Country 99 encouraged people to donate to Toy Mountain. Bell Media is the parent company of CTV Ottawa.

In Ottawa, the Salvation Army says the largest need is for kids aged 8 to 12.

While in Kingston, it is for children under the age of 3 and aged 7 and older.

"To make sure they have a gift to open on Christmas morning," Kim said. "Especially for the parents. To make sure that they know their child has a gift to open on Christmas and to have a wonderful, meaningful Christmas for them."

Both toys and financial donations are still needed, says Kim, with an emphasis on cash donations this year so they can help buy what they need.

To donate in Kingston, people can drop off donations until Dec. 20 at 342 Patrick St., or call 613-548-4411. You can also drop off donations at any Kingston TD Canada Bank until Dec. 16.

Those who wish to donate to the Ottawa Toy Mountain campaign can do so online. A full list of places to donate in Ottawa is available on the CTVNewsOttawa.ca website.