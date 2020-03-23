OTTAWA -- Gatineau Park is closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Capital Commission says “to limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce risks to employees and visitors”, Gatineau Park will close Monday night until further notice.

To limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce risk to employees & visitors, Gatineau Park will be closed as of 9pm Mon, March 23, until further notice.



Parking lots & day shelters closed

End of winter activities for the season



The move means all cross-country ski trails, snowshoe trails and campsites are closed to the public.

The move comes after Quebec public health officials urged people to cancel non-essential trips and gatherings.

The NCC says “we know this news will come as a disappointment to many but, in light of COVID-19, the continued operation of Gatineau Park would risk jeopardizing public health, including the safety of users, NCC staff and personnel, and the residents of neighbouring municipalities.”

All grooming operations of cross-country ski trails will end for the season.