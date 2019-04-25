

CTV Ottawa





The Municipality of Pontiac in west Quebec has issued a mandatory evacuation order for low-lying areas.

To date the order affects the following roads:

Bord de l’eau Road

Dion Road

Ruisseau Road

Saphir Road

“The Municipality invites citizens whose homes are at risk, but not yet under notice of evacuation, to continue to prepare for an evacuation as water levels are still rising. The Municipality is on high alert and is monitoring the situation closely,” a release states.

The Mayor for the Pontiac, Joanne Labadie, says crews began evacuating people on Dion St. Wednesday.

“About 15 families were evacuated,” said Labadie.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais along with the Pontiac Fire Services were seen on Rue Ruisseau Thursday.

All evacuees are asked to report to the Luskville Community Centre.