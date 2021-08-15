OTTAWA -- The Richmond Village Farmers Market is unique in eastern Ontario as it is the only one founded and run by serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces and veterans.

The market was the brainchild of Rebecca Hanbridge and another serving member who while stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, wanted to find a way to give back to the community.

"During the COVID lockdown as most were, we were working from home and we came up with this to see what we could do for the community," said Hanbridge.

"We are here to serve Canada and serve our communities and it’s very important it’s something that is just part of our overall makeup. We are quite happy to devote our time to the community and a number of the venders are serving and veterans as well."

Locals have embraced the market since its founding in 2020. It has quickly become a staple in the small village south-west of Ottawa.

Jessica Robson and her family makes a point of coming to the market, both to support local business and support members of the armed forces.

"I think it’s fantastic. My husband is also a retired military member and that is something we look to support," Robson said. "This last year has been tough on everyone. I think it’s especially important to support small local businesses in our communities they have been affected the most."

Venders like Jessica Lily of Indigo Lily Designs says the market is not just a place to meet customers, but also a place to escape some of the stresses of day-to-day life.

"I have three children so that takes a lot of my life, so it’s nice to get out to do these markets, get some time to myself as well as focus on things that are important to me," Lily said. "People have been coming through and they have been very supportive.”

Hanbridge, who also served in Afghanistan, knows from experience the importance of building a community. She and other volunteers are happy to give up their Sundays to help make the Richmond Farmers Market a success.

“When we are posted around the country and very many other places, its good to do things for your local community," said Hanbridge. "It’s good to get involved and give back."

The Richmond Village Farmers’ Market is at the corner of Huntley Road and Perth Street and is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until mid-October.